GANRAP Will Fail Without Governance Safeguards, Finance Professor Warns

A United States-based finance professor has offered a conditional endorsement of Ghana’s new gold-backed reserve strategy while warning that the policy on its own will not deliver the intended outcomes without a robust set of complementary governance and macroeconomic safeguards.

Professor Williams Kwasi Peprah of Andrews University in Michigan, who has previously analysed various dimensions of the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP), told The High Street Journal that building reserves is only half of the task. The mechanisms governing how those reserves are accumulated, reported, and deployed, he argued, are equally critical and will ultimately determine whether the policy succeeds or becomes costly and distortive.

On transparency, Prof. Peprah said the government must commit to regular public reporting on all gold purchases, reserve composition, and the valuation methods applied. He argued that clear disclosure reduces the risk of leakages, speculation, and rent-seeking within the gold supply chain. He further called for formalisation of the entire gold value chain through licensing reforms, independent audits, refinery certification, and potentially blockchain-based traceability pilots to ensure every ounce of gold entering the reserve is verifiable and ethically sourced.

On the macroeconomic coordination front, the professor highlighted the risk of large-scale gold purchases injecting excess liquidity into the financial system if not carefully managed. Reserve accumulation, he explained, affects liquidity conditions and exchange rate stability, and without explicit sterilisation rules and clear coordination between fiscal authorities and the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the process could fuel inflationary pressures rather than contain them. He called for transparent rules governing who bears the cost of reserve build-up and how it fits within broader macroeconomic targets.

Prof. Peprah also advocated for the establishment of a formal stabilisation or sovereign buffer rule that defines the specific conditions under which accumulated reserves may be deployed. Building reserves without a clear withdrawal framework, he warned, creates political friction during economic downturns and risks ad hoc drawdowns that undermine the very confidence the reserves are meant to project. A properly ring-fenced stabilisation vehicle, he suggested, would prevent politically motivated depletion while reinforcing investor trust.

On the structural side, he cautioned that reserve accumulation must not crowd out debt management reforms or displace continued engagement with international partners. He maintained that accumulating gold while relaxing fiscal discipline would send contradictory signals to markets and risk reversing the credibility gains Ghana has made since exiting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

His broader recommendation is that gold accumulation should complement, not substitute for, expanding Ghana’s foreign exchange earnings base through export diversification, value addition in mining and refining, tourism, and services. A broader earnings base, he argued, reduces the burden placed on reserve accumulation as the sole buffer against external shocks.

Prof. Peprah’s overall assessment is that GANRAP is a defensible insurance strategy given Ghana’s 2022 external shocks and the current window of elevated gold prices. But its success rests on two non-negotiable conditions: rigorous governance architecture and strong fiscal and social safeguards. Without both, he said, the policy risks becoming economically distortive and politically contentious rather than the resilience tool its architects intend.