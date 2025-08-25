Gang Violence Erupts in Kwadaso as Youth Feuds Turn Deadly

A man fights for his life at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after armed youths launched coordinated attacks in Kwadaso Municipality, escalating a bitter feud between rival electoral areas in the Ashanti Region.

The violence began during a Saturday funeral service at Agric Nsima when tensions exploded between young men from Nwamasi and neighboring Kokode communities. Emma, a Nwamasi resident, suffered injuries in the initial confrontation before police from the Ashanti Central Regional Command intervened to restore order.

Sunday evening brought renewed bloodshed as more than 20 armed attackers, allegedly from Kokode, stormed through the area carrying machetes and other weapons. The group targeted Emma’s residence, where they severely assaulted him before fleeing. A second victim also sustained injuries during the rampage.

“The attackers unleashed terror on the streets,” said Kofi Agyapong, assemblyman for the Nwamasi Electoral Area. “We even fear Emma may pass on.”

Emma was rushed to Kumasi’s premier medical facility in critical condition, highlighting the severity of Sunday’s assault. Hospital officials have not released details about his current status or the extent of his injuries.

The assemblyman described the attacks as part of ongoing reprisals between the communities. “This is a long-standing feud, and today’s incident appears to be part of a chain of reprisals,” Agyapong explained.

Police reinforcements deployed to the area have managed to contain the immediate violence, but residents remain on edge. Community sources report that Kokode youth have allegedly vowed to target two specific individuals from Nwamasi, raising fears of further escalation.

The Suntreso District Police Command plans emergency meetings with local traditional and elected leaders to address the underlying tensions fueling the conflicts. These discussions aim to prevent additional violence while addressing the root causes of the inter-community rivalry.

Similar youth-related violence has periodically affected various parts of Ghana, often stemming from boundary disputes, political affiliations, or historical grievances between neighboring communities. Kwadaso Municipality, located in the Ashanti Region, has previously experienced tensions between different electoral areas.

The weekend’s events underscore ongoing challenges facing local authorities in managing community disputes before they escalate into serious violence. Traditional conflict resolution mechanisms and police intervention will prove crucial in preventing further bloodshed between the rival groups.