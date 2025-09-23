Gamer YN to Perform at African Sustainability Concert

Ghanaian rising star Gamer YN has been announced as one of the featured performers at the highly anticipated African Sustainability Concert 2025, set to take place on Sunday, 26th October 2025, at Kenton Hall, Harrow (HA3 0PQ), from 7:00 PM to 11:30 PM.

Gamer YN will share the stage with some of Africa’s most celebrated acts, including Obibini, Yele, and Eno Baroni, delivering an electrifying performance that blends his unique sound with a powerful message of cultural pride and sustainability. Known for his versatility and commanding stage presence, Gamer YN represents a new wave of Ghanaian talent redefining the future of African music.

The African Sustainability Concert 2025, organized by the African Housing Show, carries the theme “Music • Culture • Action.” More than just a night of music, the event is a movement that utilizes art as a catalyst for change—uniting communities while highlighting Africa’s role in addressing climate change and shaping a sustainable future.

The concert will be hosted by Gloria Osei Sarfo, a celebrated Ghanaian actress and Africa Sustainability Ambassador, and supported by partners including Lace Up International Company Limited, YA TV, and Revolve Plus.

Fans and supporters can register to attend this landmark event at https://qpe.eventsafrik.com

With his appearance at the African Sustainability Concert 2025, Gamer YN is gradually positioning himself as one of Ghana’s most exciting rising voices, ready to take his art—and his message—to a global stage