Gambo’s Special performance on BET Network’s Love & Hip Hop Miami

Ghanaian superstar Artist Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo, has marked a major milestone in his career with his debut appearance on the BET reality series Love & Hip Hop Miami, performing his hit single

( Nobody )on the popular BET program with over 50 million viewership, thrilling the American audience and earning praises.

The song ( NOBODY ) is a thought-provoking record in which Gambo speaks candidly about life’s struggles, particularly the difficulty of finding true love and the prevalence of “fake love” and loyalty shown only to those with money.