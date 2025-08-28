Gambo joins Moliy on Global Afrobeats Chart, as his hit single ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’ goes viral on Shazam

Ghanaian music star Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo, has earned a prime spot on the Global Afrobeats Top 200 Chart alongside American-Ghanaian singer Moliy, thanks to the rising success of his newly released single ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’.

On the Shazam Global Afrobeats Top 200 chart dated Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Gambo impressively ranked third with ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’ while Moliy claimed the number one spot with her track ‘Shake It to the Max (Fly)’. Gambo also made history as the first-ever Ghanaian artist to top a music chart in Nigeria, further solidifying his reputation as a boundary-breaking force in the African music industry.

His hit single ‘Comma Tu-Tapel,’ featuring fellow Ghanaian star Edem, climbed to number one on Shazam’s Nigeria Top 200 Chart, marking a ground-breaking moment for Ghanaian music. The milestone follows Gambo’s recent U.S. tour with Afrobeats icon Davido on his “5IVE Tour.” During the tour, Gambo became the first Ghanaian musician to perform at the 17,505-capacity KIA Forum Arena in Los Angeles, where he thrilled fans as Davido’s opening act before joining him on stage in other American cities.

Beyond his personal achievements, Gambo’s growing influence highlights a new chapter for Ghanaian music on the global stage. Renowned for his unique blend of rap, songwriting, and vocal artistry, he continues to deliver top-quality music while promoting Ghana’s position in the international entertainment space.

His historic chart-topping feat in Nigeria adds to an already impressive list of milestones and he shows no signs of slowing down. “Breaking into the number one spot in Nigeria means a lot to me because it shows that music has no boundaries. I’m grateful to every fan who made this possible. This is fuel for me to keep pushing harder – expect more powerful music, bigger stages, and history-making moments ahead”, Gambo said.