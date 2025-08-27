Gambo Becomes First Ghanaian Musician to Top Nigerian Chart

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo, has made history as the first-ever Ghanaian artist to top a music chart in Nigeria, further cementing his reputation as a boundary-breaking force in the African music industry.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Gambo clinched the number one spot on Nigeria’s Top 200 chart on Shazam, driven by the success of his latest hit, “Comma Tu-Tapel”, featuring fellow Ghanaian star Ayigbe Edem.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMho8x7scz0/?igsh=MWNiYThmeWhnZDNkbQ==

His success did not stop there. On the Global Afrobeats Top 200, Gambo secured an impressive third place, trailing only behind Moliy, who leads with “Shake It To The Max”, and Charger with “Triangle Des Bermudes”.

The achievement follows Gambo’s recent tour with Nigerian Afrobeats icon Davido on his “5IVE Tour” in the United States. During the tour, Gambo became the first Ghanaian musician to perform at the 17,505-capacity KIA Forum Arena in Los Angeles, where he energized the crowd as Davido’s opening act before joining him on stage in other U.S. cities.

Beyond personal success, Gambo’s rising influence represents a significant boost for Ghanaian music on the global stage. Known for his dynamic blend of rap, songwriting, and vocal artistry, he continues to deliver high-quality music while championing Ghana’s place in the international entertainment scene.

His historic chart-topping feat in Nigeria adds to a growing list of milestones, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Commenting on his ranking on the Nigeria Top 200 Chart, Gambo said: “Breaking into the number one spot in Nigeria means a lot to me because it shows that music has no boundaries. I’m grateful to every fan who made this possible. This is fuel for me to keep pushing harder — expect more powerful music, bigger stages, and history-making moments ahead.”