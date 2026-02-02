Gambling Brothers Top UK Tax List as Elite 100 Pay Record 5.7 Billion Pounds

Billionaire brothers Fred and Peter Done, founders of betting giant Betfred, have claimed the top spot on the United Kingdom’s tax list for the first time, contributing an estimated 400.1 million pounds in tax over the past year, according to the Sunday Times Tax List 2026 published this weekend.

The Warrington based gambling company founders, who established their business in 1967, saw their tax bill surge by almost 50 percent from 273.4 million pounds a year earlier. The increase followed changes to corporation tax rates and other fiscal measures implemented by the Labour government to support higher welfare spending.

The annual ranking revealed that the top 100 taxpayers collectively paid 5.758 billion pounds in tax, marking a substantial rise from 4.985 billion pounds recorded in the previous year. Financial trading entrepreneur Alex Gerko ranked second with 331.4 million pounds in tax contributions, while hedge fund boss Chris Rokos followed closely in third place with 330 million pounds.

Notable new entries to the list included former One Direction member Harry Styles, who ranked 54th with a tax payment of 24.7 million pounds. Two Premier League footballers also made their debut appearances, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland placing 72nd after paying an estimated 16.9 million pounds and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ranking 81st with a 14.5 million pounds contribution.

Haaland, at 25 years old, became the youngest person to appear on the tax list. Boxer Anthony Joshua rounded out the top 100 in the final position, paying 11 million pounds in tax.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling secured 36th place with a tax bill of 47.5 million pounds, while musician Ed Sheeran ranked 64th, contributing 19.9 million pounds. Billionaire businessman Mike Ashley placed ninth on the list with a tax payment of 175 million pounds.

Other prominent business figures featured on the list included entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and Nik Storonsky, co-founder of payments firm Revolut. Wetherspoons founder Sir Tim Martin, aged 70, ranked eighth with a personal contribution of 199.7 million pounds.

Robert Watts, who compiled the list, highlighted the growing diversity among top taxpayers. He noted that Premier League footballers and world famous pop stars now appear alongside aristocrats and business owners from traditional sectors.

The compiler attributed the significant jump in total tax payments largely to higher corporation tax rates. Corporation tax increased from 19 percent to 25 percent in the 2023 to 2024 tax year, alongside higher rates on dividends. All 100 individuals and families on the list delivered at least 11 million pounds to the Treasury over the past year, representing an increase of 500,000 pounds from the minimum threshold in 2025.

Fourteen entries paid more than 100 million pounds, down from 15 in the previous year. The geographic distribution showed 21 entries based in London, with a further 11 from the southeast. The North West region accounted for 14 entries, while Yorkshire and Humber contributed 11.

However, the list also revealed a concerning trend of wealthy individuals leaving the United Kingdom. Six taxpayers appeared on the rankings despite having relocated abroad over the past year, amid speculation about individuals moving to avoid higher taxes under the Labour government or due to changes in non domiciled tax status.

These departures included Revolut founder Storonsky, Wren Kitchens founder Malcolm Healey, and sports promoter Eddie Hearn. Watts noted that one in nine people on the tax list no longer reside in the United Kingdom, instead choosing locations including Morocco, Dubai, Switzerland, Cyprus, Portugal, the United States, and the Channel Islands.

Watts emphasized that while these offshore taxpayers continue delivering substantial sums to the Treasury through their businesses, the Chancellor would likely raise even more revenue if they had remained liable for personal tax in the United Kingdom.

The Done brothers, who grew up in Salford and left school at age 15, entered their father’s bookmaking business before opening their first Betfred shop in 1967. The company has since expanded to operate more than 1,000 betting shops across the country.