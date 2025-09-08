Gambia Hosts Major West Africa Energy Summit

The Gambia will host the 10th ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum next week, bringing together over 500 energy stakeholders to address West Africa’s renewable energy infrastructure challenges and investment opportunities.

The two-day gathering scheduled for September 18-19 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Banjul focuses on accelerating sustainable energy infrastructure solutions across the ECOWAS region. The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency organizes the premier event in coordination with Gambia’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

West Africa faces significant energy access challenges, with approximately 220 million people lacking electricity access according to World Bank data. The region possesses substantial renewable energy potential of 2,000 gigawatts capacity, yet maintains one of the world’s lowest electrification rates despite abundant solar and wind resources.

Government representatives, policymakers, industry leaders and global energy experts will discuss strategies to achieve ECOWAS renewable energy targets. The regional bloc aims to increase renewable energy’s share in the electricity mix to 48 percent by 2030, up from current levels significantly below this ambitious goal.

Forum organizers emphasize five key objectives including advancing sustainable energy goals, unlocking investment opportunities and strengthening policy partnerships. The agenda covers smart mini-grid solutions, off-grid solar systems, renewable-integrated electricity markets and innovative energy transition pathways including green hydrogen and clean cooking technologies.

The event has established itself as West Africa’s premier energy gathering since ECREEE launched the forum in 2016. Previous editions attracted ministers, CEOs, institutional heads and representatives from development organizations, international partners, financial institutions and private sector leaders to facilitate concrete investment progress.

Recent infrastructure developments demonstrate growing momentum in regional energy cooperation. The World Bank supports a 1.6 billion dollar multiphase West Africa Regional Electricity Market Program addressing household, industrial and commercial electricity needs while strengthening regional power trade capabilities.

Gender-inclusive energy access features prominently on this year’s agenda alongside discussions on energy-water-food nexus solutions and distributed generation acceleration. The forum aims to foster regional cooperation while attracting private sector investment through improved regulatory frameworks and partnership opportunities.