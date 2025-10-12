Galamsey Threatens Ghana’s Oil Prospects Warns Energy Expert

Ghana’s ambitious plans to begin onshore oil drilling in 2026 could be seriously compromised by illegal mining activities spreading into designated exploration zones, potentially costing the country billions in future petroleum revenue, according to energy analyst and GNPC board member Kwame Jantuah.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum on Saturday, Jantuah warned that galamsey operations are encroaching on areas where Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has identified oil seepages, creating contamination risks that could interfere with exploration and development work planned for northern and southern regions.

“We’ve identified oil seepages in the north and south, and drilling is expected to begin in the third quarter of next year. But if those blocs are galamsey laden, it will affect the country’s oil revenue,” Jantuah explained, describing a collision between two extractive industries that could undermine Ghana’s energy future.

The warning introduces a new dimension to galamsey debates that have traditionally focused on water pollution, deforestation, and agricultural destruction. Now illegal mining threatens to contaminate zones earmarked for petroleum development, potentially deterring international oil companies from investing in exploration or complicating technical operations where environmental damage has already occurred.

Ghana discovered several onshore oil seepages in recent years, raising hopes that the country could expand petroleum production beyond existing offshore fields. GNPC announced plans to begin exploratory drilling in parts of the Northern and Western regions during 2026, representing potential revenue streams that Ghana desperately needs as existing offshore production declines.

But Jantuah’s assessment suggests those prospects could evaporate if government fails to secure oil-rich lands from illegal mining before exploration begins. Contaminated soils and polluted groundwater in potential drilling areas create both technical challenges for petroleum operations and environmental liability concerns that make projects less attractive to investors.

The CPP stalwart called for a temporary ban on all small-scale mining to allow comprehensive restructuring of the sector into what he described as more commercially viable and environmentally sustainable operations. That position goes further than many galamsey critics who focus on enforcement improvements rather than sector-wide shutdowns.

“If we don’t structure it properly, galamsey will threaten all our natural resources, from gold to oil,” Jantuah cautioned, framing illegal mining as a systemic threat to Ghana’s entire extractive industry base rather than just an environmental problem.

His comments came during the same radio program where New Patriotic Party communicator Tabitha Apegyine Ayilah demanded that government declare a state of emergency to tackle illegal mining, accusing the ruling National Democratic Congress of backtracking on campaign promises to end environmental destruction.

“There is actually nothing new that this government is doing that the NPP didn’t do,” Ayilah stated, arguing that the Mahama administration has failed to implement meaningful anti-galamsey measures despite making the issue a 2024 campaign priority. “The last resort was for us to call for a state of emergency, and now that the NDC is in power, they have backtracked on their promises to the people.”

Ayilah’s criticism reflects growing partisan tensions around galamsey, with opposition figures now demanding the very emergency measures they resisted when proposed during NPP governance. She acknowledged that irony while insisting current circumstances justify extraordinary interventions.

“We can mention more than ten leading members of the NDC who said the last resort is to call for a state of emergency,” the NPP communicator said. “We should keep telling government that this is not what you promised the people.”

President Mahama has resisted state of emergency calls, with his National Security Council reportedly advising that existing frameworks provide sufficient authority to combat illegal mining without invoking emergency powers. That position frustrates critics who view emergency declaration as necessary to coordinate comprehensive response across multiple agencies and jurisdictions.

Ayilah offered unusually candid reflection on her party’s anti-galamsey record, admitting that political opposition hampered NPP enforcement efforts when they governed. “We couldn’t do much because we had an opposition party that was opposing everything we did,” she said, describing how NDC figures allegedly promised voters in mining areas that they could continue operations if the party won power.

That admission provides rare acknowledgment that galamsey persists partly because both major parties have found ways to benefit politically from illegal mining activities or avoided enforcement that might alienate constituencies in mining-affected regions. “We [NPP] have learned our lesson,” Ayilah added, calling for bipartisan cooperation rather than continued partisan positioning on environmental destruction.

Whether that claimed lesson translates into genuine cross-party collaboration remains highly uncertain. Ghana’s political culture typically produces opposition criticism of government action regardless of substance, making sustained cooperation on contentious issues exceptionally difficult even when both parties theoretically support similar outcomes.

Jantuah’s onshore oil warning adds urgency by highlighting economic costs beyond environmental damage. Ghana’s petroleum sector has struggled with declining offshore production and insufficient new discoveries to offset maturing fields. Onshore exploration represents one of few remaining prospects for reversing those trends and maintaining petroleum’s contribution to government revenue.

If illegal mining compromises those prospects before they’re even tested, Ghana loses potential income streams precisely when the country needs every available revenue source to address debt challenges and infrastructure demands. The billions Jantuah referenced aren’t speculative distant-future earnings but near-term opportunities that could materialize within the next several years if exploration proves successful.

The contamination concern isn’t merely theoretical. Areas with extensive galamsey activity show soil heavy metal concentrations and water table pollution that would complicate any petroleum operations. Oil companies conducting environmental assessments before investing in exploration would identify such contamination as risk factors potentially justifying project abandonment or demanding costly remediation before drilling begins.

International oil companies have become increasingly cautious about environmental risks following high-profile disasters and tightening regulations in their home jurisdictions. Operating in areas with pre-existing contamination creates legal exposure and reputational hazards that many companies prefer avoiding entirely rather than attempting to navigate.

Ghana’s challenge is that it needs both mining revenue and petroleum revenue to support national budgets and development programs. Completely shutting down small-scale mining, as Jantuah suggests, would eliminate income for thousands of Ghanaians and reduce gold export earnings that provide foreign exchange. Yet allowing illegal mining to continue destroying potential oil exploration zones sacrifices different but equally important economic opportunities.

That tradeoff becomes particularly stark when considering that Ghana’s gold reserves will eventually deplete while petroleum prospects remain relatively unexplored. Prioritizing short-term mining income over long-term oil potential could represent strategic miscalculation with lasting consequences for national development.

Both Jantuah and Ayilah converged on recognizing galamsey as crisis requiring decisive government action, even as they approached the issue from different political positions and proposed different remedies. Whether their warnings generate meaningful policy responses or simply add to years of unfulfilled anti-galamsey rhetoric remains the critical question.

For now, illegal mining continues spreading across Ghana’s landscape, potentially into areas that should be reserved for future oil exploration. The window for protecting those zones may be closing faster than policymakers realize, with contamination becoming irreversible and investor interest fading if government can’t demonstrate effective control over designated petroleum development areas.