Galamsey Kingpin Arrested After Offering GH₵20K Bribe to NAIMOS Officers

Anti illegal mining operatives arrested a suspected galamsey kingpin and four accomplices on Saturday after he allegedly attempted to bribe taskforce members with 20,000 Ghana cedis to secure the release of seized excavators at Cape Three Points forest reserve in the Western Region.

The National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) taskforce operating in Ahanta West Municipality detained Bright Mensah alongside four other illegal miners during an enforcement operation that recovered two excavators from the protected forest area. Elikem Kotoko, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Sunday.

The operation began around 8:40 am when NAIMOS officers raided several illegal mining sites within Cape Three Points forest reserve, an area heavily affected by unauthorized mining activities. The team discovered two excavators that had been immobilized by removing their monitors and hidden at the site by illegal miners attempting to evade detection.

NAIMOS operators recovered the disabled excavators and arranged to transport them to the equipment holding area in Takoradi. While moving the excavators from the forest to the road for onward transfer, Mensah, who identified himself as the owner of the machines, approached a taskforce member aboard a white pickup truck with registration number GT 8299-24 and offered 20,000 Ghana cedis in exchange for releasing the excavators.

The taskforce rejected the bribery attempt and immediately arrested Mensah. Officers subsequently traced four additional illegal miners to Mensah’s galamsey site and apprehended them. All five suspects were handed over to Abura Police Station in the Agona Nkwanta district for processing. The white pickup vehicle was also impounded as evidence.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges facing anti galamsey operations as some operators attempt to circumvent enforcement through corruption. NAIMOS was established in 2025 as a dedicated taskforce to combat illegal mining activities across Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies.

Cape Three Points forest reserve has become a focal point for anti galamsey enforcement due to persistent illegal mining activities threatening the protected area. The reserve, located near Ghana’s southernmost point, contains critical biodiversity and serves as an important conservation zone for the Western Region.

The attempted bribery and subsequent arrests occurred amid intensified government efforts to eliminate illegal mining operations nationwide. President John Dramani Mahama’s administration has declared galamsey a form of terrorism and vowed relentless action against perpetrators.

NAIMOS operations in recent weeks have resulted in numerous arrests and equipment seizures across multiple regions. Between January 16 and 17, the taskforce disrupted illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, arresting foreign nationals and destroying equipment along the Birim River basin.

On January 14, NAIMOS conducted a nighttime operation along the Ankobrah River at Ayiem Juabo in the Amenfi Central District, arresting seven suspected illegal miners including two juveniles. The operation followed intelligence reports of ongoing activities that had severely polluted sections of the river upstream.

The taskforce seized six excavators and arrested ten miners during a special operation in Bunso within the Eastern Region earlier in January. That raid focused on multiple illegal mining locations operating along river bodies and forested areas where unauthorized activities were causing severe environmental damage.

NAIMOS has announced plans to permanently deploy field officers to identified high risk galamsey zones to reduce response times, strengthen intelligence led operations, and increase enforcement frequency. The secretariat also intends to enhance river patrol capabilities by providing life jackets, speed boats and hardboard boats to field teams.

Enforcement efforts have uncovered extensive damage to water bodies, forests and farmlands across affected regions. The Eastern Region hosts numerous illegal mining operations due to rich mineral deposits, particularly around Bunso, Kibi, Akwadum and other communities in Abuakwa South Municipality.

The region’s proximity to major rivers and forest reserves makes it especially vulnerable to environmental degradation from galamsey activities. NAIMOS operations have revealed large scale river pollution, forest destruction and agricultural land contamination linked to unauthorized mining.

Complications have emerged from criminal elements exploiting the anti galamsey campaign. On January 2, Eastern South Regional Police Command arrested five men accused of posing as NAIMOS officials while allegedly extorting money from miners at Akwadum.

The suspects, identified as Moses Tapiam aged 43, Christopher Amakor aged 29, Casimir Nunekpeku aged 29, Wisdom Miwonuko aged 35 and Paul Agbanu aged 53, were apprehended dressed in security uniforms and claiming to be NAIMOS operatives from Accra. Police reports indicated they were moving from one mining site to another, allegedly extorting money from miners under the guise of enforcing anti galamsey operations.

The Forestry Commission continues working with NAIMOS and other security agencies to protect Ghana’s forest reserves from illegal mining activities. Environmental advocates argue that enforcement alone cannot solve the galamsey crisis without addressing root causes including poverty in mining communities, limited alternative livelihoods and demand for gold that creates incentives for illegal operations.

Sustainable solutions require combining enforcement with community development, economic alternatives and regulatory reforms that enable legitimate small scale mining while shutting down destructive illegal operations. The government has stated its commitment to providing alternative livelihoods for affected communities while maintaining pressure on illegal mining networks.