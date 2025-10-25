Galamsey Fight: EPA Launches “Reclaim, Restore, Rebuild” to Heal Devastated Lands

Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, has reaffirmed government’s determination to reclaim and rehabilitate landscapes ravaged by illegal mining, describing the effort as critical to restoring Ghana’s ecological integrity and environmental future.

Vast stretches of the country’s forests, farmlands, and river systems have been stripped bare by galamsey operations, endangering biodiversity, contaminating water sources, and threatening livelihoods and public health.

Launching a 2,000-hectare pilot reclamation project at Gyaman Nkwanta in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region, Prof. Klutse said the government remains resolute in reversing the environmental devastation and restoring the nation’s degraded ecosystems.

“The reclamation project we’re launching today is a step toward healing the land, restoring livelihoods, and rebuilding hope,” Prof. Klutse stated.

She emphasized that the initiative aligns with the EPA’s core mandate to protect, manage, and enhance Ghana’s environment while ensuring sustainable development.

According to her, “This is a national initiative focused on reclaiming degraded lands and rehabilitating ecosystems destroyed by mining and other unsustainable human activities.”

Prof. Klutse disclosed that under the EcoReclaim Project, degraded sites will be surveyed, mapped, and restored through advanced ecological engineering techniques, including topsoil replenishment, slope stabilization, and the planting of indigenous tree species capable of phyto-remediation to extract heavy metals and revive soil health.

She added that the EPA’s partnership with LOGEIST Group Limited will also promote agroforestry and sustainable farming systems to rebuild livelihoods within affected communities.

“The objective is not only to reclaim the land but also to reclaim livelihoods and, most importantly, the dignity of the community,” she stressed.

The LOGEIST EcoReclaim Project, spearheaded by the EPA under the government’s flagship “Reclaim, Restore, Rebuild” initiative, aims to revive soil fertility, enhance biodiversity corridors, and strengthen climate resilience in post-mining landscapes. The pilot phase in Amansie Central involves local residents, traditional authorities, and partner agencies in a community-driven model of environmental restoration.

EPA’s Acting Ashanti Regional Director, Sydney Kwaku Danso, described the project as a “process of ecological healing,” urging traditional rulers to take ownership of reclaimed sites.

“Reclaiming our land is not a one-day event, it’s a process of healing. It demands commitment, discipline, and collective stewardship. I urge local authorities and communities to protect reclaimed sites and prevent re-degradation,” he appealed.

On his part, CEO of LOGEIST Group Limited, Daniel Doe Tamakloe, outlined integrated land-management strategies designed to ensure the project’s long-term sustainability.

“As part of our operational framework, LOGEIST is adopting best-practice land-management models, including the use of phyto-remediation and bio-utilization species to naturally restore soil nutrients and stabilize ecosystems, integrated land-use planning, real-time soil mapping and monitoring, and community-based maintenance systems that empower residents as custodians of restored lands,” he said.

Traditional leaders in the area have welcomed the initiative, pledging full support to protect reclaimed lands, promote sustainable livelihoods, and champion environmental regeneration across the district.