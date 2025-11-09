Galamsey Becoming Mafia Operation That Will Engulf Ghana, Otumfuo Warns

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has warned that illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, is becoming a mafia situation that could engulf the entire nation if political leaders fail to act decisively.

Speaking at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Saturday, November 8, 2025, the Asantehene said the destruction caused by illegal mining threatens the country’s future and requires urgent, united action beyond political interests. He stated that galamsey is an issue so dear to everybody’s heart, adding that Ghana must be very careful because it is destroying the country.

The Asante king emphasized that the situation is becoming more and more of a mafia scenario where if we are not very careful it is going to engulf all of us. He stressed that the issue must be taken seriously and should not be trivialized or dismissed despite its gravity.

Otumfuo criticized the politicization of the fight against illegal mining, saying leaders are often reluctant to act firmly because of fears of losing votes. He questioned why despite this modern era of technology, education and everything, governments are not able to make decisions to curb the canker, noting that people say if you do that, they won’t vote for you.

The Asantehene urged political leaders not to worry about votes but to take decisions to save the environment, the people, and public health. He added that it is politics because of votes and nothing else, expressing bewilderment about why the nation cannot take up this matter seriously unless everyone is complicit.

The king of the Asante Kingdom cited several communities where lands and water bodies have been destroyed by the galamsey menace and called on chiefs in affected areas to take action against illegal mining perpetrators. He reportedly stated that his forefathers mined gold 400 years ago without practicing galamsey mining, and the kingdom still has those resources without ever destroying water bodies or forests.

The Asantehene urged journalists to continue exposing illegal mining activities and to hold those in power accountable for environmental destruction, which has polluted rivers and degraded farmlands across several regions. Otumfuo commended journalists who had jeopardized their safety to report on environmental degradation and corruption, emphasizing that their efforts were vital in fostering transparency and accountability.

He also lauded President John Dramani Mahama’s renewed commitment to safeguarding press freedom and media protection as highlighted in the President’s address, assuring journalists that they will be safeguarded and urging the media to persist in upholding professionalism and integrity.

Earlier in his address, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour called on the Asantehene to leverage his moral authority and influence to support the national campaign against illegal mining, saying the Asantehene’s strong voice and moral leadership could inspire greater commitment and action in tackling the devastating effects of illegal mining on the environment, public health and livelihoods across the country.

Dwumfour underscored the indispensable role of both traditional and political leadership in safeguarding Ghana’s natural resources, describing the involvement of traditional rulers as vital in the collective effort to secure the nation’s future, emphasizing that their voices must be heard and respected in environmental policy formulation and enforcement.

The GJA President urged traditional and political authorities to strengthen oversight and take decisive, lawful measures to curb environmental crimes and corruption that continue to undermine sustainable development. He called for the creation of robust legal frameworks that impose stricter and more clearly defined penalties for environmental offences and proposed the establishment of special courts dedicated to hearing galamsey related cases to ensure swift justice and deterrence.

Illegal mining remains one of Ghana’s most pressing environmental challenges, despite repeated government crackdowns, with the activity expanding in parts of the Ashanti, Eastern, and Western regions, often involving politically connected individuals and foreign nationals.

In a related development on the same day, the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey called for the dismissal and prosecution of District Chief Executives and Regional Ministers whose jurisdictions have seen a surge in illegal gold mining, warning that inaction amounts to complicity.

Speaking on The Forum on Asaase Radio, Kyei Kwadwo Yamoah, a member of the coalition, said illegal mining has evolved into a national security threat, with armed gangs and politically connected financiers driving operations. He noted that this year alone there have been seven incidents of mob action, characterizing them as criminal minded interference rather than mere resistance.

Kwadwo Yamoah stated that when armed men, including non Ghanaians, prevent Forestry Commission officers from accessing forest reserves, that signals a national security issue. The coalition had previously recommended elements of a state of emergency to address the crisis.

The Asantehene conveyed his gratitude to the GJA national and Ashanti regional executives for hosting this year’s awards in Kumasi, deeming it a significant honour for the Ashanti Kingdom. He revealed that although the event coincided with traditional observances such as Dapaa and Akwasidae, he chose to attend personally out of profound respect for the Association.

Otumfuo noted that the diversity and professionalism exhibited by award recipients, particularly female journalists, attested to the Association’s promising future. He congratulated all awardees for their accomplishments and unwavering commitment to credible journalism, rewarding both the female and the overall journalist of the year with an amount of GH₵25,000 each in recognition of their hard work.

The 29th GJA Awards carried the theme Safeguarding Ghana’s Future: The Role of the Media in Promoting Peace, Security and the Fight Against Galamsey. Godwin Asediba, a TV3 journalist, was adjudged the 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year at the ceremony, also winning the award for Best Documentary Reporting.

The special guest of honour for the event was President John Dramani Mahama, while other speakers included Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie and Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey. This was the first time in 29 years that the GJA Awards have been held outside Accra.

Environmental experts have documented extensive damage from illegal mining operations across Ghana, including the pollution of major water bodies such as the Pra, Ankobra, Birim, and Offin rivers. The Water Resources Commission has reported that over 60% of water bodies in mining areas are severely polluted, threatening water supply for millions of Ghanaians.

The government has deployed joint military and police task forces to mining areas in recent years, seizing equipment and arresting suspects. However, operations often resume shortly after enforcement teams leave, suggesting deeper institutional and governance challenges that enable the persistence of illegal mining activities.