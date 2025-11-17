GAFA 2025 Celebrates Visionary Leaders Transforming Ghana’s Finance Sector

The 2025 Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards (GAFA) once again showcased the brilliance and resilience of Ghana’s finance and accountancy professionals, as leading institutions and individuals were celebrated for their exceptional achievements in governance, innovation, and financial stewardship.

This year’s event, held in Accra, attracted top figures from banking, insurance, pensions, and the corporate finance sectors — reaffirming GAFA’s reputation as one of the country’s most credible platforms for honouring financial excellence.

Recognising Exemplary Leadership

Leadership remained a central theme at the 2025 edition.

Benjamin Afful-Eshun, CEO of Ahantaman Rural Bank Plc, received the Exemplary Leadership Award (Rural Bank) for his vision in strengthening rural banking operations and supporting local business growth.

In the pensions sector, Mr. Issaka Ibrahim, CEO of People’s Pension Trust Ghana Ltd, was honoured with the Exemplary Leadership Award (Pensions Sector) for promoting inclusive retirement solutions for informal workers.

Mr. Henry Kweku Yankson, CEO of Ankobra West Rural Bank Plc, was named CEO of the Year (Rural Bank) for driving digital transformation and financial sustainability at the community level.

Innovation at the Heart of Finance

The 2025 awards celebrated innovation as a catalyst for progress across financial institutions.

Ecobank Ghana Limited took the title of Best Investment Bank of the Year, reflecting its dominance in the capital and investment markets . First Bank Ghana was adjudged Innovative Bank of the Year for its customer-centric digital banking initiatives.

StarLife Assurance Ltd. earned the Innovative Life Insurance Company of the Year title for pioneering tech-driven life insurance products.

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans Plc won Brand of the Year (Savings and Loans), while Pan-African Savings and Loans received recognition for its Mama Club Group Loans, winning Savings and Loans Product of the Year.

These awards highlighted how technology and innovation continue to redefine customer experience and operational efficiency within Ghana’s financial ecosystem.

Strengthening Rural and Microfinance Institutions

Rural and community-based financial institutions also took centre stage for their contributions to financial inclusion.

Amenfiman Rural Bank Plc emerged as Rural Bank of the Year, reinforcing its position as a leader in community development banking.

Bessfa Rural Bank Plc was named Brand of the Year (Rural Bank), while Odotobri Rural Bank Plc earned the Outstanding Customer Service Award (Rural Bank).

Nzema Manle Rural Bank Plc won Customer-Centric Rural Bank of the Year for its people-focused service delivery.

In the microfinance category, Westone Microfinance Ltd was recognised as Brand of the Year (Microfinance) for its grassroots impact.

Corporate Finance Teams Driving Growth

Corporate finance departments that demonstrated strategic leadership and excellence in financial management were also celebrated.

The Bank Hospital won Finance Team of the Year (Healthcare), while B5 Plus Limited took home Finance Team of the Year (Manufacturing).

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City received Finance Team of the Year (Hospitality) for its exceptional financial operations within the tourism sector.

Ramoth Services Limited emerged as Finance Team of the Year (Mining Support) for its precision in managing complex financial structures in the extractive industry.

Pensions, Insurance, and Investment Sector Recognition

In the pensions sector, Enterprise Trustees Ltd won Pensions Corporate Trustees of the Year, Axis Pension Trust Ltd was named Pension Fund Manager of the Year, and People’s Pension Trust Ghana Ltd added to its honours as Pension Scheme Administrator of the Year.

The insurance category saw Enterprise Insurance Ltd awarded General Insurance Company of the Year, and Glico Health Insurance Ltd crowned Best Health Insurance Company of the Year..

Investing in Professional Growth

Capacity building and professional learning were also acknowledged, with Rakes Company Limited winning Learning and Development Company of the Year for its dedication to nurturing future financial leaders through training and consultancy.

Celebrating Ghana’s Financial Transformation

This year’s Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards underscored the transformative role of strong financial governance in national development.

Organisers commended the 2025 awardees for setting new benchmarks in corporate integrity, innovation, and leadership, noting that their achievements mirror the broader evolution of Ghana’s finance sector into a hub of excellence within Africa.

By celebrating those who uphold ethics, transparency, and innovation, GAFA continues to serve as a beacon of excellence — motivating the next generation of finance professionals to drive Ghana’s economic growth and sustainability.