GACL Delegation Inspects Bolgatanga Airport Site Amid Construction Optimism

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, has led a 25 member board delegation to inspect the proposed Bolgatanga Airport site, renewing optimism about commencement of the long awaited project.

The visit this week allowed the delegation to assess the current condition of the site and engage with key local stakeholders who have sustained access to the area over the years. Among them is the Alagumgube Group, founded by Gabriel Agambila, which has undertaken several interventions to support the project using its own resources.

Agambila disclosed that the group fully graded the runway at its own cost to ensure continued access, stressing that the effort was driven by commitment to regional development rather than expectations of compensation. This airport is very important to our people. We did not wait for funding before acting. We used our own resources to grade the runway because access had to be maintained, he said.

He further revealed that a native of the region personally financed the cadastral plan, an essential legal requirement for the project’s advancement. The group has, over the past three years, consistently filled washed out culverts leading to the runway to maintain accessibility during the rainy season.

During the inspection, Opare commended the Alagumgube Group for its self funded interventions, describing the efforts as a demonstration of strong local commitment to development. What you have done here using your own resources is commendable. It shows true commitment to development, she noted.

Agambila expressed appreciation to the GACL leadership for the visit, adding that assurances given during the engagement that construction could commence in the second quarter of the year had restored confidence among residents. We are grateful to the CEO and the Board for coming here in person. Their assurance that work could begin in the second quarter has restored confidence and hope among our people, he stated.

The inspection is being viewed as a key step toward realization of the Bolgatanga Airport project, which is expected to improve connectivity, stimulate economic activity and support development in the Upper East Region.

The site, located at Anateem near Sumbrungu in the Bolgatanga Municipality, covers approximately 4,362 acres of land released by residents. The community initially made the land available in the early 1980s, but successive governments failed to construct the facility, leaving the site unused for decades.

President John Dramani Mahama committed to constructing the airport during his thank you tour to the region following his victory in the 2024 elections. He tasked the GACL Managing Director to source funds for the project, which is planned under a public private partnership model.

The President stated that the airport would boost tourism and trade while facilitating safe airlifting of gold bullion to Accra. We intend to do this under a public private partnership module in conjunction with the large scale gold mining companies operating in the region as this will allow them to easily airlift their gold to Accra, he said during the tour.

The discovery of gold deposits in the Upper East Region has attracted increased mining interest, making the airport strategically important for transporting minerals and supporting regional economic development.

The delegation’s visit follows several earlier inspections dating back to April 2025, when GACL technical teams first assessed the site following President Mahama’s directive through Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe. Those earlier visits focused on expanding the runway from 1,400 meters to at least 2,000 meters to meet acceptable standards.

The Alagumgube Group, an association of sons and daughters of the region living within and outside Ghana, took initiative to self fund land clearing after years of government inaction. Their sustained efforts have kept the project viable and demonstrated community determination to see the facility completed.

The proposed airport represents a significant infrastructure investment for the Upper East Region, which currently lacks direct air connectivity to Accra and other major cities. Improved air access is expected to facilitate business travel, tourism development and emergency medical evacuations while reducing travel time from the region to the capital.

Whether construction will commence in the second quarter of 2026 as indicated depends on securing financing and finalizing partnership arrangements with mining companies and other potential investors. The public private partnership model aims to share development costs and operational risks between government and private sector partners.