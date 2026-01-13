GACL Allows Licensed Weapons on Flights Under Strict Conditions

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has clarified that passengers carrying duly licensed weapons are permitted to board domestic and international flights in Ghana under strict regulatory conditions, while unlicensed weapons are immediately confiscated and handed over to the National Investigation Bureau (NIB).

The Managing Director of GACL, Madam Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, made the disclosure on Tuesday during her appearance before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee. She said the policy is designed to balance the legal rights of licensed weapon owners with the country’s aviation security requirements.

Her remarks followed revelations in the 2024 Audit Report, which indicated that GACL confiscated 20 weapons and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition during the review period, highlighting the importance of robust monitoring at airports.

Madam Opare emphasized that passengers carrying firearms must comply with licensing procedures, declare weapons prior to boarding, and ensure secure packaging, in line with both national regulations and international civil aviation standards.

She assured Parliament that GACL continues to collaborate closely with the Ghana Police Service, the Aviation Security Department, and other relevant agencies to ensure compliance, protect passengers, and maintain Ghana’s reputation as a safe and secure aviation hub in the West African sub region.

The Managing Director noted that Ghana’s approach aligns with best practices in countries like South Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom, where licensed firearms are permitted on flights under controlled conditions.

She added that ongoing training of security personnel, enhanced screening technology, and public awareness campaigns are critical to preventing security breaches while facilitating legal transport of firearms.

“This policy not only safeguards passenger rights but also strengthens confidence in Ghana’s aviation system, encouraging business and tourism travel,” Madam Opare said.

The clarification comes amid heightened security concerns in Ghana’s aviation sector. In recent years, authorities have intensified efforts to prevent illegal weapons from entering or leaving the country through airports.

Ghana’s Arms and Ammunition Act, 1972 (NRCD 9) regulates the manufacture, import, export, sale, transfer, repair, possession, and use of arms and ammunition. The law requires individuals to obtain proper licensing from the Ghana Police Service before possessing or transporting firearms.

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, which Ghana adheres to, require that passengers transporting firearms declare them to the airline at check in, pack them unloaded in checked baggage, and store ammunition separately in appropriate containers. Airlines must notify the captain of the aircraft about firearms in the cargo hold.

In the United States, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) intercepted 6,678 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2024, with 94 percent loaded. This underscores the critical importance of strict enforcement of weapons regulations at airports globally.

The policy applies to both domestic and international flights departing from Ghana’s airports, including Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Kumasi Airport, Tamale Airport, and other regional facilities.

GACL’s disclosure indicates that the confiscation of 20 weapons and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition in 2024 reflects ongoing challenges with unauthorized attempts to transport weapons through Ghanaian airports.

The National Investigation Bureau, which receives confiscated unlicensed weapons from GACL, is responsible for investigating illegal arms trafficking and prosecuting offenders under Ghana’s criminal laws.

Ghana operates four international airports and several domestic airstrips managed by GACL. The company has invested significantly in security infrastructure, including X ray machines, metal detectors, and explosive detection systems, to ensure passenger safety and compliance with international aviation security standards.

The revelation at the Public Accounts Committee hearing forms part of broader scrutiny of GACL’s operations. In recent months, the company has faced parliamentary questions on various issues, including airport charges, revenue collection, and infrastructure development.

Aviation security experts have emphasized that clear communication of weapons transportation policies is essential for both passenger rights and public safety. Passengers with legitimate reasons to transport licensed firearms, such as hunters, sports shooters, and security personnel, must be able to do so legally while maintaining strict oversight to prevent abuse.

The Ghana Police Service Firearms Unit is responsible for issuing gun licenses in Ghana. Applicants must undergo background checks, provide valid reasons for firearm ownership, and demonstrate proper training in firearms handling and safety.