GACL Aligns Infrastructure Projects with 24 Hour Economy Initiative

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has outlined comprehensive infrastructure modernization plans designed to transform Kotoka International Airport into West Africa’s premier aviation gateway while supporting the government’s 24 hour economy initiative launched in July 2025.

The state owned airport operator, which commenced operations in January 2007, manages Kotoka International Airport and five regional airports including Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, Tamale International Airport, and facilities in Sunyani, Wa and Ho.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, GACL has prioritized diversification of revenue streams beyond traditional aeronautical charges to build financial resilience and support continuous airport operations.

The company derives income from two primary sources: aeronautical revenues including Airport Passenger Service Charge, landing fees, parking fees, and navigation charges, which remain highly regulated with limited flexibility for rate increases; and non aeronautical revenues from car park operations, business royalties, rental income, and land subleases, which provide greater scalability and growth potential.

GACL’s strategic shift toward non aeronautical income gained urgency during the COVID 19 pandemic when flight operations ceased but airport facilities required continuous maintenance. The company discovered that commercial activities and land related revenues sustained operations during that crisis, underscoring their critical importance for business continuity.

The flagship infrastructure initiative involves expanding parking capacity from 513 bays to 2,000 vehicles through construction of a multi storey car park complex at Terminal 3. The facility will incorporate retail spaces, commercial outlets, and hotel facilities while creating round the clock employment opportunities across construction, operations, and hospitality sectors.

GACL issued prequalification notices in September 2025 for design, construction and commissioning of the multi storey car park, with the project aligned to support extended operational hours under the 24 hour economy framework. The expansion represents one of the most significant capacity increases in the airport’s history and mirrors practices at leading global airports where car parks generate substantial non aeronautical income.

Terminal 2 is undergoing comprehensive redevelopment to serve both international and domestic passengers, easing congestion at Terminal 3 during peak hours. Phase one has been completed, with phase two expected to conclude by year end. Enhancements include modernization of the meters and greeters area, transforming it into a double storey facility, alongside new retail shops and restaurants.

A connecting concourse linking Terminals 2 and 3 represents another major aviation specific project currently in planning stages. The facility will eliminate the need for passengers to navigate outdoor walkways or board shuttle vehicles when moving between terminals, a limitation that has affected KIA’s competitiveness against regional aviation hubs.

The international standard concourse will house commercial spaces, lounges, restaurants, boarding bridges, and automated passenger conveniences including lifts, escalators, and travellators. These retail and dining outlets are designed to operate 24 hours daily, creating additional employment opportunities while generating continuous revenue for airport sustainability.

Runway rehabilitation work has commenced to extend the main runway’s operational lifespan while improving safety compliance. The project includes widening from 45 meters to 60 meters and installing modern LED aeronautical ground lighting systems for enhanced operational efficiency during extended operating hours. The overlay project ensures KIA meets global aviation standards while accommodating growing aircraft movements.

Mrs Opare, appointed Managing Director effective December 24, 2023, has implemented robust land administration reforms to enhance accountability and secure revenue from property transactions. Under the 2024 reforms, all individuals or entities entering land transactions with GACL must make 100 percent upfront payment before obtaining documentation for registration.

For payment plan structures, GACL now issues contracts of sublease until full payment is completed, replacing previous arrangements that led to payment defaults and accumulated debts. The new policy ensures the company receives full value for its land assets while maintaining transparent governance.

Land prices remain subject to negotiation based on payment terms. One time 100 percent payments, which offer the best time value of money, may attract greater discounts, whereas staggered payment plans receive fewer concessions. Lessees must also pay ongoing ground rent for continued use and royalties ranging from five to 15 percent on gross monthly revenue from businesses operating within the airport enclave.

The Managing Director has actively pursued recovery of lands tied to long standing debts. In July 2025, GACL reached agreement with a business partner who had outstanding debt owed for over five years, successfully recovering 2.6 acres of land back into the company’s asset portfolio.

GACL secured a major legal victory in May 2025 when an Accra High Court ruled in favor of the airport operator’s claim against McDan Shipping Company and Airport Logistics Limited, both subsidiaries of the McDan Group. The May 6 judgment granted GACL full possession of more than 16 acres of strategically located land near the airport that had been under McDan control since 2012.

The court found persistent breaches of lease agreements and accumulation of unpaid ground rents totaling 26,296 United States dollars. The successful litigation, credited to GACL’s Legal Department working under Mrs Opare’s leadership, safeguards millions of dollars worth of state assets and reinforces the company’s commitment to accountability.

GACL’s strategic approach aligns with global best practices demonstrated by leading airports including Singapore Changi Airport Group, Dubai Airports, Heathrow Airport Holdings, and standards set by Airports Council International. Top performing airports worldwide derive 40 to 60 percent of total revenues from non aeronautical sources such as retail concessions, car parks, advertising, real estate and logistics hubs.

The company’s diversification strategy, integrated land use policies, and revenue assurance mechanisms mirror practices at airports like Changi and Incheon, which operate aerotropolises or airport cities integrating commercial, hotel and industrial spaces to drive local economies. GACL’s structured approach to land management, upfront payment policies and renewable subleases ensures transparent, sustainable and economically productive use of airport property.

Modern airports worldwide have demonstrated that while aeronautical revenues remain vital, greatest growth potential lies in non aeronautical ventures including real estate, retail, logistics and commercial developments within airport zones. GACL’s strategic focus ensures its land and asset base is efficiently utilized, revenue assurance mechanisms are strengthened, and investor partnerships are built on transparency, compliance and mutual growth.

The combined infrastructure initiatives, revenue reforms and governance improvements position GACL to support Ghana’s economic transformation objectives. KIA currently serves 24 international airlines and has experienced steady growth in passenger traffic and aircraft movements, creating pressure for capacity expansion.

The transformation timeline spans two to five years, with some components becoming operational by late 2025. Once completed, passengers will experience streamlined connectivity between terminals, reduced transfer times, and expanded commercial services that generate sustainable revenue for ongoing airport operations.

Ghana’s aviation sector contributes significantly to the national economy through employment generation, tourism facilitation and trade connectivity. Enhanced airport capacity supports broader economic objectives including attracting foreign investment, boosting exports, and positioning Ghana as a regional business hub within West Africa’s competitive aviation landscape.

All GACL transactions, leases and business arrangements remain subject to Board approval and are guided by internal governance processes ensuring transparency, accountability and investor confidence. The company operates as a private limited liability company, 100 percent owned by government and established for commercial purposes.

Through strategic alignment with international airport management standards, GACL is positioning itself not only as a national infrastructure leader but also as a globally competitive airport operator. The company’s commitment to innovation, transparency, sustainability and prudent financial management ensures Ghana’s airports continue serving as vital gateways to economic growth, tourism development and international trade.