GACC Launches 2024 State of Corruption Report, Urges Urgent Reforms

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has launched its 2024 State of Corruption Report, highlighting persistent corruption challenges tied to elections, financial irregularities, and weak institutional enforcement.

The report, unveiled during a live X-Space event hosted by Norvan Reports, was themed “Why the Needle Isn’t Moving – What Ghana’s Anti-Corruption Architecture Is Getting Wrong.” It offers an evidence-based assessment of corruption trends in Ghana and provides key recommendations to strengthen transparency and accountability. It was funded by the Hewlett Foundation.

According to GACC, corruption continues to undermine Ghana’s democratic and developmental progress, despite the existence of numerous anti-corruption institutions and legal frameworks.

Drawing data from sources including the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Afrobarometer, the Auditor-General’s annual reports, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, and insights from civil society groups such as the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) and the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), the report paints a troubling picture of stagnation in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts.

Key Findings

The report identifies recurring trends such as election-related corruption, poor enforcement of audit recommendations, political interference, and a low rate of recovery of misappropriated funds. It also points to capacity and structural gaps within accountability institutions, limiting their ability to carry out mandates effectively.

GACC stressed the need for urgent reforms to prevent a further decline in institutional trust and public confidence. It proposed measures such as strengthening the independence of anti-corruption bodies, ensuring the implementation of Auditor-General recommendations, providing adequate protection for whistleblowers, and deepening citizen participation in anti-corruption efforts.

Expert Insight: Why the Needle Isn’t Moving

Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, Project Director of The Democracy Project, speaking during the launch, noted that internal accountability systems, although present, are not adequately enforced.

“Often, by the time corruption issues escalate to the legal level, significant damage has already been done,” he said. “Internal mechanisms are simply not strong or responsive enough to deter misconduct.”

He underscored that fear of retaliation remains a key barrier to reporting corruption. Citing Afrobarometer data, Dr. Osae-Kwapong noted that fear of reporting has doubled since 2017, indicating a worrying erosion of public trust.

“People do not believe that institutions will protect them. So, potential whistleblowers stay silent,” he observed.

This climate of fear, he added, is worsened by growing public perception that the very institutions meant to fight corruption are themselves compromised.

Despite the bleak outlook, Dr. Osae-Kwapong acknowledged that institutions like the Office of the Special Prosecutor, CHRAJ, EOCO, and civil society actors are putting in effort. However, he questioned why these efforts are not delivering the expected results.

“Is the issue about enacting new laws, enforcing existing ones, or introducing complementary tools like suspensions, resignations, and administrative sanctions to act swiftly where legal action is slow?” he queried.

He also raised concerns about how some infractions flagged by the Auditor-General often go unnoticed through multiple layers of oversight, describing it as “baffling” and indicative of weak internal controls.

Dr. Osae-Kwapong called for greater collaboration among anti-corruption bodies to reduce fragmentation. Citing a recent case involving a former minister, he explained how jurisdictional limitations caused delays when the Office of the Special Prosecutor had to defer parts of the investigation to EOCO.

“Such institutional overlaps can stall progress. We need more harmonization and strategic coordination,” he advised.

He further emphasized the need for in-regime accountability, where political appointees are held responsible during their tenure—not only after a change of government.

“When accountability only happens post-election, it appears politically motivated. Governments must hold their own appointees accountable to build credibility,” he said.

To rebuild trust, Dr. Osae-Kwapong suggested that more attention be paid to recoveries through disallowances and surcharges.

“If GH₵2 million is flagged and 80–85% is recovered, that’s progress. But the public must also see culprits face real administrative and legal consequences,” he added.

Only through transparent enforcement, real consequences for wrongdoing, and visible political will, he concluded, can Ghana begin to restore public confidence in its anti-corruption architecture.

Civil Society’s Role: Beyond Institutions

Mrs. Mary Addah, Executive Director of Transparency International Ghana, called for renewed citizen mobilization and stronger collaboration to combat corruption.

She emphasized that civil society comprises all citizens — from the private sector to the media and community-based groups — and that everyone has a role to play in the fight against corruption.

“Civil society is not just formal organizations; it includes all citizens. Depending on your context, whether from the private sector, media, or grassroots groups — both formal and informal — we all have a part in this fight,” she stated.

She highlighted ongoing efforts by civil society organizations, including Transparency International Ghana and GACC, to promote anti-corruption behaviour through the creation of local accountability networks and social auditing clubs.

These grassroots initiatives, she said, include individuals selected as anti-corruption champions working across districts to monitor service delivery, track public contracts, and follow up on Auditor-General’s reports.

“These groups have demonstrated that it is possible to demand transparency, hold duty bearers accountable, and speak truth to power,” she noted. “They are mobilizing communities, especially the youth, to understand and uphold the values of integrity and ethical leadership.”

Mrs. Addah called on all citizens, especially those working behind the scenes, to support the work of civil society through resource contributions and active participation. “This is an intensive endeavor, and we cannot do it alone. So stretch out your hand and let us do the work of God — which, in this context, is the work of integrity,” she urged.

She also stressed the importance of protecting whistleblowers, pointing out that fear continues to prevent many from reporting corruption.

“People are scared to report wrongdoing because they don’t trust the system to protect them. Until whistleblower protections are fully enforced and made visible, corruption will go unreported and unpunished,” she said.

Mrs. Addah emphasized that the fight against corruption must go beyond jail sentences. She argued that asset recovery should be prioritized to ensure the state benefits from confiscated illicit wealth.

“It is not enough to imprison people for misappropriation. If we fail to recover stolen assets, they come back and enjoy the fruits of their loot. We must recover those funds and redirect them to build roads, support education, and benefit citizens,” she stressed.

She commended the GACC for producing a comprehensive and well-researched report that includes both state and non-state data, best practices, and actionable recommendations.

She encouraged students, civil society actors, and the private sector to make use of the report as a valuable resource for advocacy and education.

“In this report are real issues, solutions, and data that we can all use in our work,” she said. “I will be quoting extensively from it in the days ahead.”

Mrs. Addah concluded by officially declaring the 2024 State of Corruption Report launched, calling it a vital tool in Ghana’s ongoing fight for accountability and good governance.

Institutional View: Progress and Challenges from the OSP

Lawyer Samuel A. Darko, Director of Strategy, Research and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), underscored the importance of institutional independence and sustainable funding in the fight against corruption.

Speaking on whether the OSP is adequately resourced to meet its legal and institutional obligations, he said Ghana’s current constitutional framework allows the President to appoint all public servants—from top officials to support staff. However, provisions for delegation ensure that some appointments are made through boards or other designated authorities.

“In assessing the independence of institutions, we focus on functional independence,” Mr. Darko explained. “The current setup of the OSP is workable, especially in the absence of overzealous political interference. The Special Prosecutor has a fixed, non-renewable term, and the removal process is clearly defined by law.”

He noted, however, that financial independence remains a significant challenge not only for the OSP but for many state institutions. “There have been calls for anti-corruption institutions to have a dedicated source of funding — for example, earmarking a portion of taxes. These are ideas we continue to explore.”

Despite the challenges, Mr. Darko said the OSP has made considerable progress in its mandate, particularly in corruption prevention.

Citing an ongoing investigation into the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Tamale Teaching Hospital, he revealed that in just one year, the OSP and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department were able to block payroll-related fraud amounting to GHS 34 million.

“That’s GHS 34 million saved in just one financial year,” he emphasized. “If that amount had gone undetected for the next 10 years, the financial loss would have been staggering.”

The investigation, he said, revealed two main issues: job-buying and payroll fraud. Beyond blocking future losses, the OSP has moved to prosecute those involved and is recovering funds from the past.

“For example, if a teacher unlawfully received GHS 20,000 from the state, they may be required to pay back up to GHS 100,000. That’s not just restitution — it’s also a deterrent. Often, those found culpable are also assisting with investigations.”

He also cited reforms in auction practices at the Customs Division, where vehicles were previously auctioned below tax value, resulting in losses to the state.

“In the past, vehicles were sold for less than the payable taxes. We stepped in to enforce the law: if the duty on a vehicle is GHS 10,000, then it must not be auctioned for anything less. That’s what the law requires.”

Emphasizing the OSP’s dual focus on prosecution and prevention, stating that the office is committed not only to punishing corruption but also to plugging financial leakages before they occur.

Download Full Report Here: https://gaccgh.org/gacc-state-of-corruption-report-2024/

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh