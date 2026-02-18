GACC and Partners Strengthen Journalists’ Role in Ghana’s Anti-Corruption Fight

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), in collaboration with an Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP)-led coalition and with funding support from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), has organized a one-day follow-up media training on governance and anti-corruption.

The workshop, designed for journalists who participated in the 2024 media training, aimed to strengthen media capacity to report critically and effectively on governance and corruption-related issues.

Strengthening Journalists’ Capacity for Accountability Reporting

Bringing together journalists, editors, civil society actors, and governance practitioners, the training provided a platform to deepen knowledge, strengthen networks, and enhance the media’s ability to analyse and communicate complex reform issues with clarity and accuracy.

The training also aimed to promote constructive engagement between state institutions and the media, recognising that transparency is strengthened when anti-corruption reforms are clearly communicated and publicly debated.

Mrs. Narteh Urges Impactful and Responsible Reporting

Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Secretary of Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) , highlighted that many participants were not from traditional media houses, which often have greater access to capacity-building opportunities, and stressed the importance of demonstrating tangible results from previous training.

“We want you to show that the investment made in your development translates into tangible results in your reporting. Accountability is not only for public officials but also for journalists. If resources are invested in your skills, you must demonstrate value for money through your work,” she said.

She further encouraged participants to provide honest feedback on earlier sessions to help improve future programmes.

She expressed optimism that the engagement will usher in a new era in the fight against corruption, with journalists playing a more impactful role in holding public officers accountable.

Strengthened investigative capacity, coupled with media-civil society collaboration, is expected to produce more analytical reporting, greater transparency, and improved governance across the country.

Building a Stronger Governance Ecosystem

Mr. Kodzo Yaotse, Policy Lead for Petroleum and Conventional Energy at ACEP (Africa Centre for Energy Policy), explained that the follow-up training is part of broader efforts to build a governance ecosystem in which informed media reporting complements reform initiatives.

He noted that journalists who understand governance challenges are better equipped to report on corruption, particularly in technical sectors such as extractives, and commended participants for applying lessons from previous training in their reporting.

Media as a Pillar of Transparency and Democracy

Mr. Hooman Nouruzi, Head of Political and Governance at FCDO, emphasised the media’s critical role in promoting transparency, accountability, and democratic governance.

Describing corruption as both an ethical and developmental challenge, he said it erodes public trust and diverts resources from essential services.

“A strong, independent, ethical, and well-resourced media is one of the most powerful tools against corruption. Investigative reporting, data-driven journalism, and informed commentary help shape policy dialogue and strengthen democratic processes,” he said, adding that the United Kingdom remains committed to supporting Ghana in building transparent and accountable systems.

Concerning Governance and Corruption Trends in Ghana

Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, Project Director of The Democracy Project, highlighted the need for renewed and coordinated efforts to address systemic corruption and strengthen governance institutions.

He noted that the Corruption Perceptions Index shows no significant improvement in Ghana’s anti-corruption performance in recent years, despite fluctuations in its global ranking.

Drawing on data from Afrobarometer, he highlighted rising public perception of corruption, weak accountability mechanisms, and fears of retaliation against whistleblowers.

He also referenced the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Ibrahim Index of African Governance, which points to institutional weaknesses in accountability and procurement systems.

Findings from the National Commission for Civic Education show that about one-third of respondents believe paying a bribe for services they are entitled to is not wrong, while two in ten do not consider it corrupt for public officials to use their positions to benefit family and friends.

Dr. Osae-Kwapong stressed that anti-corruption efforts must combine institutional reforms with sustained civic and moral education to tackle deeply entrenched systemic challenges.

Citizen Participation and Collaboration Essential

Mrs. Mary Awelana Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), emphasised the importance of citizen engagement and collective action in anti-corruption campaigns.

She encouraged journalists to share experiences openly, highlighting that documentation, transparency, and collaboration are essential for advocacy. “Silence, whether driven by fear or doubt, weakens reform efforts,” she said, adding that informed, structured action grounded in research and practical experience is critical.

Equipping Journalists to Lead the Fight Against Corruption

The Programs Officer of the Anti-Corruption Coalition, Mr. Samuel Harrison-Cudjoe, also hinted that the coalition has launched an initiative to strengthen journalists’ capacity to report on governance and accountability.

He stressed that some of Ghana’s most impactful anti-corruption breakthroughs have come from investigative journalism, underlining the media’s central role in promoting transparency.

The coalition seeks more analytical reporting, increased coverage of corruption, and closer collaboration between journalists and civil society actors. To support this, journalists have access to platforms such as the Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre, which provides legal guidance to help overcome reporting challenges.

A New Era of Accountability and Governance Reporting

The initiative is part of the Anti-Corruption Institute for Enhancing Governance and Accountability in Ghana, a project designed to promote good governance and strengthen public accountability.