GACC, ACEP, GII and FCDO Train Journalists on Audit Reporting and Anti-Corruption Tools

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), in partnership with the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the Ghana Audit Service, and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), has held an intensive capacity-building workshop aimed at strengthening journalists’ skills in analysing Auditor-General’s Reports and effectively using the CitizensEye App for evidence-based anti-corruption reporting.

The workshop forms part of ACEP’s project, “An Anti-Corruption Initiative for Enhancing Governance and Accountability,” funded by the FCDO.

Deepening Journalists’ Understanding of Audit Reports

GACC’s Executive Secretary, Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh, explained that the training aimed to strengthen journalists’ understanding of the Auditor-General’s mandate under Article 187, improve their skills in interpreting audit findings, and introduce them to digital tools that aid investigative reporting.

She stressed the media’s vital role in scrutinising audit outcomes and monitoring corrective actions taken by state institutions.

“We expect participants to share the knowledge gained with their colleagues so the impact is multiplied beyond this room,” she added.

GII: Accurate Reporting Is Critical to the Anti-Corruption Agenda

The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Mrs. Mary Addah, described the training as timely and innovative, emphasising that the effectiveness of Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts depends significantly on the media’s capacity.

“We engage with the media daily, and the accuracy of reporting is critical to this fight,” she said, urging journalists to understand audit processes and leverage tools such as the CitizensEye App to promote transparency.

ACEP Calls for Stronger Media Interrogation of Audit Findings

The Policy Lead for Petroleum and Conventional Energy at ACEP, Mr. Kodzo Yaotse, said the session was designed to help journalists appreciate the work of the Ghana Audit Service and support efforts to recover losses arising from audit infractions.

He encouraged journalists to build their capacity to interrogate audit findings and educate the public.

FCDO Commends Partners for Strengthening Media Oversight

The Head of Political and Governance at the FCDO, Mr. Hooman Nouruzi, commended the partner institutions for equipping the media with the skills to explain complex audit issues to the public.

“Your reporting ensures citizens are informed, institutions are held accountable, and public trust is maintained,” he stated.

He noted that while audit reports are powerful accountability tools, their technical nature often makes them underutilised making the media’s role indispensable.

Audit Service Encourages Accuracy and Context in Reporting

Assistant Director of Audit and Information Officer at the Ghana Audit Service, Mr. Frederick Lokko, cautioned journalists to report cash irregularities with accuracy and context.

“An irregularity is something done contrary to law, but not every cash irregularity amounts to misappropriation,” he explained.

He urged journalists to read full audit reports including recommendations to distinguish between documentation lapses, procedural breaches, negligence, and potential misappropriation.

He also clarified that the Auditor-General lacks prosecutorial powers; enforcement lies with EOCO and the Attorney-General’s Department.

Deputy Auditor-General: Journalists Must Make Audit Findings Understandable

Deputy Auditor-General, Mr. Lawrence Ayagiba, said the programme was timely, particularly as the Service works to improve public understanding of audit outcomes.

“Our reports are written for Ghanaians, but the language can be technical. Many people do not even realise when the reports concern their own districts,” he noted.

He emphasised that journalists are essential in breaking down the reports for citizens to support accountability efforts.

Audit Process and Quality Control Explained

Assistant Auditor-Generals Samuel Frimpong-Manso and Thomas Nunoo outlined the rigorous standards and quality control procedures that guide public sector auditing.

They explained the full audit cycle planning, execution, fieldwork, reporting and the importance of opinions, management letters, and escalated findings that later appear in the Auditor-General’s Reports.

Journalists also worked with selected extracts from audit reports to sharpen their analysis and reporting skills.

CitizensEye App: A Tool for Public Accountability

Director of Audits, Madam Roberta Ntim, and other senior officers demonstrated how the CitizensEye App allows citizens to report suspected fraud, mismanagement, waste, and poor service delivery.

Backed by Section 51 of the Audit Service Regulations, 2011 (C.I. 70), the app helps the Audit Service detect red flags and prioritise emerging issues. She encouraged journalists to promote and use the app as part of efforts to strengthen public accountability.

Renewed Commitment to Transparency and Good Governance

The workshop brought together journalists, civil society representatives, officials of the Ghana Audit Service, and the British High Commission, all reaffirming their commitment to advancing transparency, accountability, and good governance in Ghana.