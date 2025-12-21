GAC Decision Brings Closure to $33m Boankra Inland Port Dispute

A long-standing disagreement over the Boankra Inland Port project has been resolved, following a ruling by the Ghana Arbitration Centre ordering Justmoh Construction Limited to refund $33.3 million to Ashanti Port Services Limited.

The arbitral award, issued unanimously, relates to advance payments made to Justmoh Construction under the now-terminated port development contract. According to the tribunal, the outstanding funds must be repaid with four percent annual interest, effective one month after the ruling.

While Ashanti Port Services emerged as the primary beneficiary of the decision, the tribunal also recognised that Justmoh Construction carried out measurable work prior to exiting the project. Ashanti Port Services was therefore directed to pay $7.1 million for earthworks completed during the contract period.

The panel also ruled on costs associated with the arbitration, instructing Justmoh Construction to shoulder most of the financial responsibility. This includes three-quarters of Ashanti Port Services’ legal expenses and a similar share of the tribunal and administrative fees.

The arbitration, which commenced in late 2023, focused heavily on disagreements over the scale and value of earthworks at the Boankra site. Ashanti Port Services maintained that the works were minimal and overstated, while Justmoh Construction insisted they exceeded original projections. The tribunal noted that although Ashanti Port Services challenged the valuation, it failed to present independent expert evidence to counter the contractor’s documentation.

Ultimately, the tribunal ruled that Justmoh Construction acted within the law in terminating the contract, leading to the dismissal of all remaining claims.

Reacting to the outcome, the Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Port Services, Nana Afum Dwamena III, welcomed the decision, describing it as a significant step toward certainty and institutional credibility.

He praised Ghana’s arbitration system, noting that respect for arbitral outcomes is essential for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring timely infrastructure development.