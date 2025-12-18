Gabs Praises Nana Ama McBrown For Handling Divorce With Dignity and Maturity

Ghanaian journalist Stephen Adjetey Abban popularly known as Gabs praised actress Nana Ama McBrown for the courage and emotional maturity shown in her public disclosure about divorcing Maxwell Mensah after 12 years of marriage on Wednesday December 18.

Gabs stated that speaking openly about such a personal experience required strength, honesty and a level of emotional maturity that not everyone possesses particularly in a society where women are often expected to endure marital challenges quietly. The journalist noted that rumors about the breakdown of McBrown’s marriage had circulated as far back as January 2023 but many observers chose restraint in the absence of confirmation, with time eventually settling the matter without public confrontation or bitterness.

The digital content creator used McBrown’s divorce story to challenge long held societal and religious attitudes toward marriage arguing that leaving an unhappy union can be an act of self preservation rather than failure. Gabs stated marriage should no longer be viewed through rigid absolutist lenses that ignore emotional well being and compatibility, adding that once compatibility fades and peace becomes a luxury walking away becomes an act of self preservation not failure.

McBrown confirmed her divorce from Maxwell Mensah during an interview on Television 3 (TV3) New Day morning show describing the decision as mutual and amicable with no bitterness between the former couple. The actress emphasized she maintains cordial relationships with her ex husband and his family including his mother, stating they speak regularly and she visits his family while he does the same with hers.

Gabs criticized religious and societal pressures that encourage endurance at all costs warning that such thinking has contributed to tragic outcomes where individuals feel trapped in emotionally suffocating situations. The journalist stated that despite counseling, prayers and social expectations marriage remains a fragile institution with no guaranteed outcomes, adding that many who participate in it rarely tell the full truth about what it truly demands.

The journalist suggested McBrown’s decision to leave was neither sudden nor careless pointing out that women are often the last to give up in marriages even when the union has been compromised for a long time. Gabs addressed McBrown’s comment that she may never marry again stating he supported the decision if made with clarity and peace, adding that marriage is frequently romanticized while the full emotional demands are rarely discussed honestly.

Gabs concluded by encouraging the actress to continue healing and expanding her horizons while being mindful of how her story may shape her daughter Maxine’s future perceptions. The journalist stated what stands out most is not the divorce itself but the dignity with which McBrown and Maxwell Mensah handled it with no public spectacle, mudslinging or unnecessary drama strengthening public respect for her calm and composed posture.