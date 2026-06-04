Gabriel Agambila unhappy with exclusion of Upper East Region from $500m feeder road loan

Prominent Upper East Region figure Mr. Gabriel Agambila has expressed strong displeasure over the exclusion of the Upper East Region from a major $500 million feeder roads project funded by a loan secured by the government.

According to details of the project, all regions except the Upper East and North East have been allocated portions of the feeder roads initiative. Greater Accra Region was not included in the package because it primarily benefits from urban road projects.

In a strongly worded statement, the leadership of Alagumgube, through Mr. Agambila, voiced disappointment at the decision and called on the government to review it.

“Alagumgube is not happy with the feeder roads for not including the Upper East Region in the $500 million roads deal. A loan of $500 million has been secured for feeder roads in the country. All 13 regions have received the projects except Upper East Region and North East Region with Greater Accra not included because they only have urban roads. The leadership of Alagumgube is appealing to the president and ministry of roads to reconsider their decision of leaving Upper East out of these projects, knowing very well that the region has stood behind the party for all these years. Mr Gabriel Agambila is appealing to all 15 MPs to be on their toes to fight for the region. We sent them to parliament to fight for the development of the region. Other MPs fight for projects in their regions, but our MPs are fighting themselves. It is time they stand up to fight for the region.”

Mr. Agambila emphasized the loyalty of the Upper East Region to the ruling party over the years and urged the 15 Members of Parliament from the region to put aside internal differences and vigorously advocate for development projects, particularly the much-needed feeder roads that would boost agriculture and connectivity in the area.

The $500 million loan is expected to significantly improve road infrastructure across most parts of the country, with many communities already anticipating the positive impact on transportation and economic activities.

As of press time, neither the Ministry of Roads and Highways nor the Presidency had issued an official response to the concerns raised by the Alagumgube leadership.

Residents in the Upper East Region are watching keenly to see if the government will adjust the project scope to ensure equitable distribution of the feeder roads initiative.