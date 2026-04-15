Gabonese Republic Reiterates Support for Moroccanness Sahara, Welcomes Historic Adoption of Resolution 2797

The Gabonese Republic reiterated on Tuesday its support for the Moroccanness of the Sahara, welcoming the historic adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797.

During a meeting held in Rabat with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, in charge of Integration and the Diaspora of the Gabonese Republic Marie-Edith Tassyla-Ye-Doumbeneny, on a friendship and working visit to the Kingdom, reiterated her country’s support for the Moroccanness of the Sahara, reaffirming her full backing for the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as the one and only credible and realistic solution to the regional dispute over the Sahara.

In a joint Communiqué issued following the meeting, the Gabonese head of diplomacy welcomed the historic adoption on October 31, 2025, by the United Nations Security Council of Resolution 2797, which enshrines, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as the only serious, credible, and sustainable basis for reaching a political solution to the artificial dispute over the Sahara.

Tassyla-Ye-Doumbeneny also emphasized that the Gabonese Republic’s opening of a Consulate General in Laâyoune in January 2020—a move that follows the momentum of international recognition of the Kingdom’s territorial integrity— also provides tangible proof of the strong and strategic partnership linking the two brotherly nations at the highest level.

Gabon’s position, as reaffirmed by Marie-Edith Tassyla-Ye-Doumbeneny, is part of the international momentum spearheaded by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, in support of the autonomy plan and the Kingdom’s sovereignty over its Sahara.