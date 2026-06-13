Gabonese Crew To Officiate Iraq’s World Cup Return

An all Gabonese refereeing team led by Pierre Atcho will oversee Iraq’s first World Cup match in 40 years, against Norway in Foxborough on Tuesday, FIFA has confirmed.

FIFA named the officials on Saturday. Atcho, a 33 year old on the international list since 2018, takes the middle, with compatriots Boris Ditsoga and Amos Abeigne Ndong running the lines. Egypt’s Amin Mohamed Omar serves as fourth official and his countryman Mahmoud Abouelregal as reserve assistant referee.

The appointment caps a strong run for Atcho, who refereed the final of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup, African club football’s second tier competition, and has worked the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2023 Under 17 World Cup.

The Group I tie at Boston Stadium, FIFA’s tournament name for Gillette Stadium, matters to two nations long absent from the finals. Iraq sealed their place as the 48th and final qualifier, edging Bolivia in a play off, and return for the first time since 1986. Norway, driven by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, are back after a 28 year wait.

FIFA usually hands matches to officials from outside the competing teams’ confederations, and the Gabonese and Egyptian crew sits neutral between Iraq’s Asian and Norway’s European federations. Kick off is 6pm local time on 16 June.