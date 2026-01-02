Gabon Suspends National Team After Disastrous AFCON Campaign

Gabon’s government has suspended the entire national football team and banned star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following a winless campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Acting Sports Minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula announced the sweeping measures on national television late Wednesday after Gabon’s 3-2 defeat to defending champions Ivory Coast.

The defeat marked Gabon’s third consecutive loss in Group F, where they finished bottom below Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Mozambique. Gabon held a 2-0 lead against Ivory Coast before capitulating and conceding three goals to a second-string Ivorian lineup. The Panthers failed to secure a single point throughout the tournament.

In his televised statement, Mamboula said the government had decided to dissolve the technical staff, suspend the national team until further notice, and remove players Bruno Ecuele Manga and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the team. The video announcement was briefly removed from official platforms several hours later before being republished on Thursday, January 1.

Head coach Thierry Mouyouma, a 49-year-old former Gabon international defender who earned 82 caps during his playing career, was dismissed along with his entire backroom staff. Mouyouma had led Gabon back to AFCON after they missed the previous edition.

The campaign came under scrutiny after a 3-2 defeat to 102nd-ranked Mozambique, a result that confirmed the team’s elimination from the knockout stages. Following that loss, Aubameyang returned to his club Marseille with a thigh injury. Neither Aubameyang nor Ecuele Manga featured in the final match against Ivory Coast.

The former African Footballer of the Year responded on social media platform X, stating the team’s problems are much deeper than the individual he is. At 36, Aubameyang had likely played his final match for Gabon in the defeat to Mozambique. Ecuele Manga, 37, served as captain during the opening fixtures.

President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema weighed in on the team’s struggles in an official statement released Wednesday, describing the situation as having weakened part of the country’s national identity. The president highlighted two major problems: the lack of method and the dispersion of resources. He promised strong and structural decisions to restore rigour, responsibility and ambition in the governance of national sport.

The campaign was beset with problems, including disputes between Marseille and the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) over the handling of Aubameyang amid his fitness concerns. Mouyouma had criticized what he called Marseille’s interference, stating that players belong to their countries during Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) dates.

The government’s intervention could land Gabon in trouble with FIFA, which bans government interference in the affairs of its member associations. Disbanding national teams was once a common response to poor results in African football, but FIFA has taken a hard stance against such government actions in recent years.

The suspension leaves Gabon’s international fixtures in doubt, with no timeline provided for the national team’s return to competition. The government statement called on FEGAFOOT to assume all its responsibilities. The football federation has not yet issued a public response to the government’s announcement.

Gabon’s elimination came despite strong form during World Cup qualifying, where they won eight of ten matches before losing to Nigeria in a playoff semifinal. The Panthers had not progressed beyond the quarterfinals since 2012, when they co-hosted the tournament.