Gabon Coach Confirms Team is Ready for Nigeria Clash

Gabon’s head coach, Thierry Mouyouma, says his squad is prepared for their crucial World Cup qualifying playoff against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The Panthers narrowly missed automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite an impressive campaign, finishing with 25 points from a possible 30 in their group.

“To get 25 points and not qualify is hard to take,” Mouyouma told Sport News Africa. But he has now shifted focus to the upcoming challenge. “We are ready. It will be a good match to play, and a good test for the 2025 AFCON,” he added.

Nigeria, who finished second in their own qualifying group behind South Africa, will face Gabon in the African play-offs scheduled for November in Morocco. The winner of the single-match fixture will advance to the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026 for a final chance to reach the World Cup.