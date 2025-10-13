GABBY OTCHERE-DARKO CLARIFIES STANCE ON ASHANTI ROAD PROJECTS, DISPUTES CLAIMS OF ATTACKING MPS

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has issued a detailed clarification following the press statement from the Ashanti Regional NPP Parliamentary Caucus, which rejected his earlier comments on road project choices in the region.

In a letter addressed to the Caucus Chairman, Hon. Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, MP for Asante Akim Central, and copied to the Minority Leader, which was circulated to NPP MPs on the Minority Parliamentary Caucus WhatsApp platform last Monday, Mr. Otchere-Darko firmly denied both attacking any Ashanti MP and disrespecting the region. He also expressed disappointment that the Caucus issued a release before reaching out to him for clarification.

Mr. Otchere-Darko emphasized that his remarks, made at an event for the NPP UK branch, were part of a broader reflection on the government’s extraordinary economic challenges during its second term, particularly after entering the IMF programme.

He explained that his comment about the “flyover take” was specifically in reference to the stalled Suame Interchange project, which was delayed after its loan facility was cut off due to the fiscal situation.

Crucially, he clarified the context of the alleged choice:

• “My flyover take was in reference to the Suame Interchange as one example of a project that had stalled because the loan facility was cut off.”

• He added that he was referring to a “tactical suggestion made by one Ashanti MP (not MPs)” during a meeting, who suggested that, given the limited fiscal space and the imminent elections, priority should be given to fixing or completing community roads for a more immediate impact.

“It was never to imply that Ashanti MPs opposed a flyover as a general rule,” the letter stressed.

Contrary to the Caucus’s interpretation, Mr. Otchere-Darko asserted, “I did not throw Ashanti MPs under the bus. I rather defended them.”

He highlighted that his speech had sought to:

• Contextualize the difficulties faced by both the government and MPs, including operating with a hung Parliament and an NDC Speaker.

• Provide “several examples to illustrate the point that our MPs and government did their best under serious challenges.”

• State clearly that Ashanti was not shifting its allegiance to the NDC, noting the marginal vote gains by the opposition in 2024, which he said could be recovered.

•

Mr. Otchere-Darko concluded by stating that his message was delivered in a spirit of renewal, not criticism, urging members to be proud of the government’s achievements under tough conditions while being humble about shortfalls.

He assured Hon. Anyimadu-Antwi that there was no attack intended on any Ashanti MP, stating, “I understand there are always those looking for opportunities to attack me, but I assure you there was no attack on any Ashanti MP.”

The NPP stalwart expressed hope that his clarification would resolve the issue and thanked the MP for his time.