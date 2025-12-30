Ga West Shuts Down Amasaman China Mall After Structural Collapse

The Ga West Municipal Assembly has ordered the immediate closure of Amasaman China Mall following a partial building collapse that injured two people and destroyed goods on Sunday, December 28.

The incident prompted authorities to shut down the facility with immediate effect from Monday, December 29, at 2:00pm, citing serious concerns about security, safety, and structural integrity. The two victims are currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby health facility.

Municipal Chief Executive John Desmond Sowah Nai said preliminary assessments pointed toward fundamental flaws in the building’s makeup. He led an inspection team to the site following a high-level emergency meeting of the Municipal Security Coordinating Council (MUSEC) on Monday.

Technical officers from the Assembly, supported by personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), are currently examining the building. Engineers from the Works Department have also been deployed to conduct a comprehensive structural assessment.

The closure will remain in force until specific conditions outlined by the Assembly are fully met, including a comprehensive structural integrity assessment by a certified structural engineer, full correction of all identified structural defects, safety lapses, and overloading issues, and mandatory re-inspection and certification by relevant departments.

Shop owners and customers have been barred from entering the premises as investigators work to determine whether the collapse resulted from structural defects, poor construction practices, or unauthorised alterations. The collapse occurred during peak holiday shopping hours, though authorities acted quickly to prevent further casualties.

Building and Road Consultant Ing. Abdulai Mahama has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to deepen collaboration with qualified building professionals in the issuance of permits and supervision of public infrastructure projects. He placed blame on local assemblies for failing to engage structural engineers when buildings are beyond their technical capacity.

The incident has reignited concerns about enforcement of building regulations in rapidly developing urban areas. Residents are calling for stricter supervision of commercial structures to prevent similar disasters. The Assembly has assured the public that all recommendations from MUSEC will be fully addressed before the mall can resume operations.