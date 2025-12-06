Ga West MCE Rallies Support for Food Sovereignty as Municipality Marks 41st Farmers’ Day

The Ga West Municipal Assembly on Friday marked the 41st Municipal Farmers’ Day celebration with a renewed call for agricultural modernization, food self-sufficiency and stronger community support for farmers, as the nation observes the 2025 National Farmers’ Day under the theme “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future.”

The event, held at Samsam, Manchie, brought together farmers, traditional leaders, government officials, students and development partners. Municipal Chief Executive John Desmond Sowah Nai, delivering his first Farmers’ Day keynote address since assuming office, emphasized that Ghana’s long-term economic resilience depends on empowering farmers with tools, technology and secure access to land.

“A New Era for the Ghanaian Farmer” — MCE

In a wide-ranging address, Sowah Nai described agriculture as the “cornerstone of national development,” warning that Ghana’s heavy dependence on imported food weakens the economy and drains foreign exchange.

“We have allowed our tables to be set by foreign fields,” he said. “This vulnerability, amplified by climate change and market shocks, demands an urgent and unified response. It is a new era for the Ghanaian farmer.”

He announced key government interventions under the Feed Ghana Programme aimed at modernizing agriculture and improving food security. They include:

 Recruitment of 400 agricultural extension agents, supported with 540 motorbikes, to strengthen field-level technical assistance.

 A National Service Agripreneur Track enrolling 10,000 young people, some of whom will be retained to build long-term agricultural capacity.

 Expansion of the Nkoko Nketenkete backyard poultry programme, which will supply households with birds, feed, vaccines and training to boost egg and meat production.

 Programmes to improve mechanization, irrigation, storage, climate-smart practices, seeds and market linkages.

Sowah Nai pledged full Assembly support for these initiatives, urging farmers to join cooperatives and take advantage of new services.

“Transformation begins in our homes,” he said, highlighting backyard gardening and small-scale mixed farming as critical to household nutrition and local food availability.

Honoring Ga West’s Finest Farmers

This year’s ceremony celebrated 20 hardworking farmers recognized across multiple award categories, including Best Livestock Farmer, Best Crop Farmer, Best Woman Farmer, Best Physically Challenged Farmer, Best Agriculture Worker, Best JHS and Best Basic School Farmers.

Prizes included refrigerators, tricycles, television sets, fertilizers, Wellington boots, machetes, roofing sheets, pressure sprayers, watering cans, detergents, seedlings, clothing and other farm tools.

Joseph Ahiatse, a farmer from Manchie, was crowned Overall Best Farmer for the Ga West Municipality. His diverse farm comprises maize, cassava, pepper, tomatoes, plantain, groundnuts, cocoyam, cowpea, local fowls, sheep, cattle, doves and rabbits.

In his brief remarks, Ahiatse expressed gratitude to the Assembly and encouraged the youth to take agriculture seriously despite societal perceptions that undermine the profession.

Agriculture Director Urges Farmers to Embrace Innovation

Earlier, Municipal Agriculture Director Angela Owusu-Ansah delivered welcome remarks, stressing the vital role farmers play in national development.

She noted that despite achievements in capacity building and monitoring, challenges such as climate variability, limited access to land, modern technology and post-harvest losses continue to hamper agricultural growth.

Owusu-Ansah highlighted nine selection criteria used in adjudging award winners, including diversification, innovation, cultural practices, market access, farm records and community impact.

“All actors along the agricultural value chain deserve recognition,” she said. “However, the awards are based on competition, and I urge all farmers to take note of the criteria.”

MP Calls for Protection of Farmland

Member of Parliament for Amasaman, Edem Afenyo, commended farmers for their resilience and urged traditional authorities to safeguard agricultural lands from sand winning and real estate pressure.

“If we have to feed Ghana, it depends on the land,” he said. “We plead with traditional leaders to preserve land for farming so we can secure our future.”

He also urged parents, teachers and communities to reshape the perception that farming is a form of punishment for students, emphasizing the need to attract the youth into agriculture.

Appeal to Community Leaders

The MCE further appealed to chiefs and opinion leaders to champion backyard farming and encourage youth participation.

“Let us turn our fertile lands into fields of gold,” Sowah Nai said. “The time for planting, harvesting and eating our own—thereby securing our future—is now.”

He expressed gratitude to corporate sponsors, including Ga Rural Bank, KOANS Building Solutions, Le Country Mineral Water and Adepaye Roofing, for supporting this year’s awards.

A Celebration of Hard Work and Hope

The 41st Municipal Farmers’ Day in Ga West was not only a celebration of farmers’ achievements but also a call to action to secure Ghana’s agricultural future through modernization, youth engagement and community partnership.

As the ceremony closed, the MCE delivered a final message:

“Happy Farmers’ Day to you all. We salute your dedication. Together, we will feed Ghana, eat Ghana and secure our future.”

By Kingsley Asiedu