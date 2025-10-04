Ga West MCE Assures Over 100 New Jobs by End of Year

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga West, Honourable John Desmond Sowah Nai is eager to make his Municipality second to none in terms of sanitation, revenue mobilisation and job creation.

‘”We want to make Ga West exceptional among all the Municipal Assemblies in Ghana. Sanitation and revenue mobilisation are very key to us likewise creating jobs for our people.

“As we speak, we have employed about 71 officers including Cordinators, Securities, Building and Sanitation Task Forces.

“We are going to add more officers to it in Revenue Collection. We hope to employ about 100 officers in the few days ahead”.

The ambitious MCE gave this bold assurance during an orientation for the newly recruited Works and Sanitation Task Force on Friday, 3rd October, 2025 at the Ga West Municipal Assembly at Amasaman in Accra.

The event was well attended by many dignataries, including the Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman, Honourable Sedem Afenyo, the Amasaman Division and District Police Cammanders among others.

Honourable MCE John Desmond Sowah Nai admitted that “Ga West is not in good financial stand” at the moment. He therefore entreated the various recruited Task Forces to work tirelessly to help bring money into the coffers of the Assembly.

He promised a 25% increment on the salaries of the new employees, adding that “the Task Force should also put in a strenuous effort to increase revenue mobilisation for the Assembly”.

He revealed that three new Nissan Pickups cars have been bought to facilitate the work of the Task Forces, stressing that those cars must be taken good care of.

The MP for Amasaman Honourable Sedem Afenyo also charged the Task Force to work hand-in-hand to make the resetting agenda of President John Mahama reflects in Ga West.

He called for unity and harmony as the newly recruited Task Force gears up for the work ahead of them. He advised them not to do anything that will tarnish the image of the Assembly but rather work in accordance with their rules and regulations.