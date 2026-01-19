GA West Assembly To Crack Down On Residents Who Boycott National Clean-Up Exercise

The Ga West Municipal Assembly has announced plans to strictly enforce sanitation laws against residents who failed to take part in the recently concluded clean-up exercise.

According to the Assembly, a task force will be deployed to identify and summon residents who did not participate in the exercise, a move intended to serve as a deterrent to others.

Speaking during the clean-up exercise—held in line with the President’s directive for a nationwide sanitation exercise on the first Saturday of every month—the Head of Environmental Health at the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Mr. Benjamin Abudey, stressed that maintaining a clean environment is a civic responsibility that must be taken seriously by all citizens.

Mr. Abudey disclosed that officials had identified several areas where residents failed to come out to clean their surroundings. He said names of defaulting residents have been taken and enforcement actions will commence from Monday.

He further cautioned residents against complacency and urged them to actively participate in future exercises, warning that sanctions will be imposed on those who continue to disregard the directive.

Also speaking at the event, the Personal Assistant to the Member of Parliament for the Amasaman Constituency, Mr. Jonathan Nii Afum Tetteh, emphasized that sustainable development cannot be achieved without a clean environment.

He therefore encouraged residents to fully support the exercise in the interest of community development.