GA Queen Mothers & Women Warriors Reaffirm Tackie Teiko Tours II As Legitimate Ga Mantse

The Ga Manyɛmɛi (Queen Mothers) and Asafoianyɛmɛi (Women Warriors) have issued a powerful declaration reaffirming His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as the sole legitimate Ga Mantse.

In a press conference held at the Royal Palace in North Kaneshie, and addressed by Naa Lamley Ajoaku Dzomo II, Divisional Queen mother, Lante Djanwe, she asserted that the King was lawfully enstooled according to Ga custom and is duly recognized under Ghanaian law.

According to the statement, the group emphasized that King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was chosen from the rightful royal lineage and underwent all necessary traditional rites before ascending the throne.

They also stated that the King has brought peace, stability, and development to the Ga State since his installation.

Disputing Claims by Adama Latse

The statement directly rejected the claims of Nii Adama Latse, describing his ascension as unlawful and lacking customary and legal foundation.

They alleged that Latse was never inducted into the Ga Traditional Council, never served as its president, and therefore lacked the capacity to represent the Ga people in the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

“This suggests that he obtained his gazette through fraudulent means, which calls for an investigation,” the Queen Mothers declared.

Tradition, Not Politics

The Queen Mothers outlined a detailed history of events that led to the current situation, including a period of instability following the reign of Boni King Nii Tackie Tawiah III.

They recounted how palaces and sacred places were vandalized, and how traditional leaders including King Tackie Tawiah III and Ga Manye Naa Omaedru I had to be airlifted abroad for treatment.

They asserted that during this chaotic period, Adama Latse wrongly laid claim to the Ga throne with the backing of land guards and political elements.

However, they maintained that King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II had already been nominated and installed as regent in accordance with tradition.

Backing from the Late Ga Manye

The late Naa Dedei Omaedru II, Ga Manye and longest-serving Queenmother in Ga history, was said to have personally endorsed King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, describing him as “comely, calm, clever, civilized, and a true Ga Maŋtsɛ.” Her endorsement, they stressed, holds significant weight in Ga tradition.

Achievements Under His Reign

The statement highlighted the achievements of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, including the restoration of unity, increased national and international recognition, cultural revitalization, and educational advancements. They praised him for his wisdom, integrity, and faith.

“Under his reign, the Ga State has moved forward. We will not allow that progress to be reversed,” the Queen Mothers said.

A Call to the House of Chiefs

The Manyɛmɛi and Asafoianyɛmɛi called on the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and all stakeholders to affirm King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II’s legitimacy and uphold truth and custom in the face of what they described as propaganda and misinformation.

A Final Declaration

The statement concluded with a firm declaration of loyalty to King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

“It is not propaganda or social media narratives that make a Ga Mantse. It is custom, ancestral authority, and legitimate process,” they said. “We stand for, with, and behind our King.”

By PROSPER KAY AGBENYEGA