Ga Queen Mothers Stand Firm Behind King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The Ga Manyɛmɛi (Queen Mothers) and Asafoianyɛmɛi (Women Warriors) have reiterated their unwavering loyalty to His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, insisting he remains the only legitimate Ga Mantse duly enstooled under Ga custom and recognized by law.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Royal Palace in North Kaneshie, Naa Lamley Ajoaku Dzomo II, Divisional Queenmother of Lante Djanwe, led the charge in reaffirming the King’s lawful installation and his contributions to the peace and progress of the Ga State.

According to the group, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was chosen from the appropriate royal bloodline and properly enstooled in line with sacred Ga customs. They credited his reign with restoring order and dignity to Ga traditions, following a prolonged period of confusion and conflict.

In a direct rebuttal of Nii Adama Latse’s recent claim to the Ga throne, the Queen Mothers described his ascension as lacking both customary and legal legitimacy. They emphasized that Latse was never inducted into the Ga Traditional Council and never held its presidency, casting doubt on the authenticity of his gazette and calling for investigations into its issuance.

The Queen Mothers further narrated events of unrest following the reign of King Nii Tackie Tawiah III, during which palaces were vandalized and senior royals, including the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru I, had to be evacuated abroad.

It was during this unstable period, they said, that King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was rightfully nominated and installed—first as regent and later as Ga Mantse—according to all traditional procedures.

They underscored the endorsement of the late Ga Manye, who referred to Tsuru II as “comely, calm, clever, civilized, and a true Ga Maŋtsɛ,” adding that her support carries enormous cultural weight.

The Queen Mothers also listed the achievements of King Tsuru II’s reign, including cultural revival, unity among traditional factions, growing recognition beyond Ghana, and progress in education and development.

Asserting that Ga tradition must supersede propaganda and social media debates, the group called on the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and all custodians of tradition to reaffirm King Tsuru II’s legitimacy and preserve the sanctity of Ga heritage.

“In the Ga State, it is not noise but custom that crowns a king,” the statement concluded. “We will continue to protect the throne, defend our tradition, and stand loyally behind His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.”