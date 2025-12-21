Ga North Drivers Union Welfare Holds Maiden Meeting Ahead of Official Launch

The Ga North Drivers Union Welfare on Friday held its maiden meeting ahead of its official launch, bringing together executives, branch chairmen and individual drivers to deliberate on member welfare, sustainability and road safety as the Christmas season approaches.

The meeting, held Dec. 19 at Ofankor in Accra, attracted branch chairmen from various driver unions within the Ga North Municipality, as well as individual commercial drivers operating across the area. Executives used the forum to outline the union’s vision and to engage members on measures to improve safety, discipline and accountability in the transport sector.

Executives also informed members of a planned engagement with Hon. Gloria Owusu, Member of Parliament for the Trobu Constituency in the Greater Accra Region. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 24, at the Ofankor Goil Fuel Station at 10 a.m., and is expected to focus on transport-related challenges confronting drivers in the municipality.

The guest of honor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Abraham Inkoom, Pokuase Motor Traffic and Transport Department commander at the Pokuase Police Station, underscored the importance of mutual respect between drivers and passengers. He urged drivers to maintain personal hygiene, obey all road signs and traffic regulations, and exercise extra caution during the festive season.

ASP Inkoom strongly cautioned drivers against drinking alcohol while driving and warned against inhaling substances, including snuff, noting that such habits could lead to serious eye problems, including blindness. He introduced “COAT” as a guiding principle for drivers: Concentration, Observation, Anticipation and Tolerance.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines, Obeng Debrah, public relations officer of the Ga North Drivers Union Welfare, said the union comprises about 70 driver unions within the municipality.

He encouraged branch chairmen and lorry station masters to collect contact numbers from passengers to solicit feedback during trips, particularly on adherence to traffic regulations, overtaking behavior and speeding.

According to Debrah, the feedback mechanism will serve as a monitoring tool to help reduce road accidents. Drivers who receive negative reports, he said, will be sanctioned, while those with positive feedback will be rewarded to encourage best practices.

Debrah also urged drivers and vehicle owners to prioritize regular vehicle maintenance, noting that poorly maintained vehicles are more prone to faults that can lead to accidents. He cautioned station masters against assigning inexperienced drivers to long-distance trips and warned drivers not to allow passengers to dictate speeding or arrival times, a practice he said often leads to dangerous overspeeding.

Emmanuel Kofi Somuah, first trustee of the Pokuase-Abenso Drivers Union, called on drivers to strictly observe speed limits, avoid wrongful overtaking and comply with all road regulations to prevent avoidable accidents during Christmas and beyond.