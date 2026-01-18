Ga Mantse Palace assures presence at Regal Influence Summit, Igniting Anticipation

Accra is already buzzing with anticipation following a major endorsement for the upcoming Regal Influence Summit, as the office of the Ga Mantse has assured organizers of the attendance of His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II- at the high-profile gathering.

At courtesy visit to the revered traditional ruler’s palace by a delegation from the KRIF Foundation, organizers of the summit, her Ladyship- Justice Julia Naa- Yarley Adjei Amoah -the Chief of Staff gave assurance of the presence of the King, as the Loyal father of the ceremony.

The visit, marked by warmth, tradition and forward-looking dialogue, underscored the growing national significance of the Regal Influence Summit, an event positioned to convene influential voices across leadership, governance, entrepreneurship, faith and social development.

The assurance from the palace has instantly elevated the summit’s stature, signaling strong traditional backing for a platform designed to inspire transformational leadership and purposeful influence.

Leading the KRIF Foundation delegation was Reverend Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana Ltd and Founder of the KRIF Foundation, a subsidiary of KRIF Ghana Ltd. Reverend Okosun and his team briefed the Chief of Staff on the vision, objectives and expected impact of the summit, emphasizing its focus on ethical leadership, youth empowerment and national development through influence-driven conversations.

In her response, the chief of staff- on behalf of the King, commended the initiative and expressed admiration for efforts that seek to bridge tradition with contemporary leadership ideals, describing such platforms as critical in shaping values, nurturing responsible leadership and promoting unity in an evolving society. Her commitment was met with visible excitement and gratitude from the KRIF Foundation team.

Observers say the Ga Mantse’s presence is more than ceremonial. As one of Ghana’s most respected traditional leaders and a strong advocate for development within the Ga State and beyond, his participation is expected to draw wider attention to the summit and deepen conversations around culture, governance and influence in modern Ghana.

The Regal Influence Summit is expected to attract policymakers, business leaders, creatives, traditional authorities and emerging change-makers from across the country and the diaspora. With themes centered on impact, purpose and leadership, the event promises to be a melting pot of ideas and inspiration.

As preparations intensify, the assurance of attendance of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has added a compelling layer of prestige and curiosity. For many, it is a clear signal that the Regal Influence Summit is not just another conference, but a national conversation endorsed at the highest traditional level—one that could shape narratives and influence leadership for years to come.

By Kingsley Asiedu