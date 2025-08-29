Ga Leaders Push for Language Recognition at Accra’s Key Sites

Ghana’s capital faces growing calls to include the indigenous Ga language alongside Twi greetings at major national landmarks, sparking debates about cultural representation and respect.

The controversy centers on prominent locations like Kotoka International Airport, where “Akwaaba” – the widely recognized Twi welcome – greets millions of visitors annually. Ga-Adangme community members argue their equivalent “Oobake” deserves equal prominence since the airport sits on ancestral Ga territory.

Similar concerns have emerged regarding the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, which displays “Akwaaba” and the Ewe “Woezor” but omits any Ga greeting. Community advocates describe this as cultural erasure that undermines the indigenous people of Greater Accra.

Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Greater Accra Regional Minister, has backed calls for broader language inclusion. “It’s a Ga-Adangme land, I’m a regional minister… I protect the values of all Ga-Adangmes because Greater Accra isn’t just about being a capital, culturally we have to accord some high level of respect,” she stated.

The minister’s comments reflect growing sensitivity around language representation in Ghana’s most visible public spaces. Supporters argue that acknowledging “Oobake” would demonstrate proper respect for the region’s original inhabitants whose cultural identity often gets overshadowed.

Opposition voices counter that “Akwaaba” has evolved into Ghana’s universal greeting, recognized internationally and serving as a unifying national symbol that transcends ethnic boundaries.

The debate touches deeper questions about language policy and cultural preservation in modern Ghana. While English remains the official language, local languages hold significant cultural and political importance across the country’s diverse regions.

Accra’s unique position as both national capital and traditional Ga homeland creates particular tensions around representation. The city hosts Ghana’s key institutions while sitting on land with centuries of Ga history and culture.

Airport authorities and monument management have not yet responded to the proposed changes. Any modifications would likely require approval from multiple government agencies and cultural bodies.

The discussion reflects broader conversations about indigenous rights and cultural recognition occurring across Africa, where colonial legacies continue influencing language policies and public representation.