Ga Council Blocks Igbo Yam Festival Plans

The Ga Traditional Council has formally requested police intervention to prevent the planned Igbo Day and New Yam Festival scheduled for September 21, 2025, in Accra, citing potential threats to peace and security within the Ga State.

In a letter dated September 19, 2025, addressed to the Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, the Council expressed concern over social media invitations for the festival organized by Eze Dr. Ambassador Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, who styles himself as Eze Ndigbo Ghana, at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park.

The Council’s Registrar, Evelyn Amewotse, referenced an earlier press release from July 9, 2025, which cautioned Eze Ihenetu against holding cultural and traditional festivities that introduce Igbo traditions into the Ga State without prior consultation and approval from traditional authorities.

“If allowed to proceed, it can possibly cause mayhem and disturbance of peace and security within the Ga State,” the Council stated in its letter to police, emphasizing that Ga customs and traditional authority must be respected within their jurisdiction.

The dispute represents an escalation of tensions that began in July 2025 when the Ga Traditional Council, in an emergency meeting chaired by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, unanimously resolved to disassociate from all activities of Eze Ihenetu and clarified that it has never recognized him as any form of traditional ruler.

The Council emphasized that the planned event breaches its July 9, 2025, directive cautioning Eze Ihenetu against introducing Igbo traditional rites and festivals within Ga land without prior consultation, highlighting ongoing jurisdictional disputes over cultural celebrations.

The New Yam Festival, traditionally known as Iri ji among the Igbo people, is an annual cultural festival held at the end of the rainy season that symbolizes the conclusion of harvest and the beginning of the next work cycle, practiced throughout West Africa including Ghana.

Eze Ihenetu, who was crowned in 2012 as a cultural leader for Ghana’s Igbo community, has organized the festival under the theme “Sustaining the Culture and Traditions of Ndigbo in the Diaspora.” However, the Council has formally appealed to relevant authorities to intervene and halt the event.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has directed that the Ga Traditional Council “will not allow persons or groups to infiltrate our traditional space under any guise whatsoever,” according to the latest correspondence, reflecting firm resistance to unauthorized cultural activities within Ga territory.

The planned festival had generated significant interest within Ghana’s Igbo community, with promotional materials advertising traditional dance, music, fashion, and cultural cuisine. Event organizers had promoted it as “a celebration of identity and unity” featuring “the vibrance, rhythm, and taste of Igbo culture”.

This controversy follows a previous postponement of the Igbo Day/New Yam Festival that was originally scheduled for July 31, 2025, suggesting ongoing challenges in securing appropriate venues and permissions for such cultural celebrations.

The dispute highlights broader questions about cultural expression rights for immigrant communities within Ghana’s traditional authority structures. The Igbo community, led by Eze Ihenetu, maintains cultural preservation activities while the Ga Traditional Council asserts territorial jurisdiction over cultural events in Accra.

Recent tensions in Greater Accra have heightened sensitivities around traditional authority and cultural celebrations. The region experienced deadly clashes during Homowo Festival celebrations in August 2025, resulting in three deaths and several injuries, emphasizing the importance of preventing conflicts during cultural events.

The Ga Traditional Council’s intervention reflects broader concerns about maintaining traditional authority structures while managing cultural diversity in Ghana’s capital city, where various ethnic groups coexist but operate under established traditional hierarchies.

Legal and security considerations now surround the planned September 21 festival, with the Ga Mantse having moved to stop the celebration through official channels rather than direct confrontation, demonstrating institutional approaches to resolving cultural disputes.

The outcome of this dispute may establish precedents for future cultural celebrations by immigrant communities in Ghana, particularly regarding requirements for traditional authority approval and coordination with host communities.

Both sides maintain legitimate cultural and jurisdictional concerns, with the Igbo community seeking space for cultural expression while the Ga Traditional Council exercises territorial authority over events within their traditional lands.

The Ghana Police Service’s response to the Ga Traditional Council’s request will likely determine whether the September 21 festival proceeds, is relocated, or requires modification to address traditional authority concerns while preserving cultural celebration rights.