Ga Chieftaincy Turmoil Deepens as Kingmaker Seeks Approval to Dethrone Teiko Tsuru II

A dramatic twist has emerged in the protracted Ga chieftaincy dispute as Nii Ayi Ana Kon Teh I, the Dzaasetse (kingmaker) of the Ga Abola Piam Tunma We Royal Stool Dynasty, has admitted to orchestrating the controversial removal of King Boni Tackie Adama Latse II from the Ga Stool Room—with alleged backing from top figures in the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and state security apparatus.

In a stunning phone interview, Nii Ayi Ana Kon Teh I admitted to leading an operation, supported by soldiers and police, to unseat Adama Latse II in favour of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, whose claim to the stool has now been invalidated by a 3-0 ruling from the Court of Appeal in Kumasi.

The court ruling reaffirmed the 2021 Kumasi High Court judgment declaring Adama Latse II as the legitimate Ga Mantse.

It further directed the National House of Chiefs (NHC) to re-enter his name into the official register within 14 days and imposed costs on the NHC and a key respondent, Nii Tetteh Ashong V.

Now, Nii Ayi Ana Kon Teh I is seeking presidential backing, this time from President John Dramani Mahama, to execute what he describes as a lawful reversal of the earlier operation, and to physically remove King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and his elders from the Ga Mantse Palace and Stool Room.

“I played a central role in removing Adama Latse II under the instructions of top Ga leaders and NPP government appointees. But the court has spoken. This time, I’m ready to act again—legally—to restore the rightful occupant,” Nii Ayi Ana Kon Teh declared.

The kingmaker revealed that the initial removal of Adama Latse II was done with the help of six soldiers and senior police officers, on orders allegedly from the late Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Ishmael Ashitey, and former Council of State member, Mr. Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson.

“If the NPP government gave me the mandate to install Tackie Teiko Tsuru II against the will of the law, then the current government can equally give me the mandate to correct the wrong,” he said.

Nii Ayi Ana Kon Teh did not mince words in blaming political interference and security manipulation for the Ga State’s chieftaincy chaos—calling for an urgent intervention to restore tradition, legality, and peace.

Meanwhile, panic has reportedly gripped supporters of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II following the Court of Appeal ruling. Some insiders allegedly claim the Kumasi court lacked jurisdiction over the matter—arguing that only the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) can adjudicate Ga chieftaincy disputes.

However, legal experts and critics argue that not all traditional cases fall solely under the GARHC’s domain, especially when national implications are involved.

The appellate court’s judgment is seen as a watershed moment affirming judicial independence over entrenched traditional-political power plays.

In what appears to be a desperate attempt to stall the ruling, it has emerged that a stay of execution has been filed at the Supreme Court, allegedly without the proper consent of the named parties, including the National House of Chiefs and Nii Tetteh Ashong II, who is reportedly out of the country and unreachable.

Legal observers warn that the filing could amount to perjury and deception, given the absence of authorisation from the listed deponents. This revelation threatens to further expose the cracks and subterfuge that have plagued the chieftaincy crisis.

In what can only be described as a bombshell confession, Nii Ayi Ana Kon Teh I has laid bare the involvement of state power and political manipulation in the Ga chieftaincy saga, signaling a readiness to undo past wrongs in line with the latest court decision.

“This time, my actions will be based on law, not politics. I need the state’s backing to restore the rightful king and bring peace to the Ga people,” he said.

The ball now lies in the court of the current administration, as the Ga State awaits decisive action to resolve the years-long traditional leadership impasse once and for all.