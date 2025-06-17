Ga Chieftaincy Dispute Deepens as Tunma Royal Elders Challenge Queenmothers’ Support for King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Tensions within the Ga State have escalated sharply following a fiery response from the Tunma Dynasty Royal Elders, custodians of the Ga Paramount Stool, who have accused a section of Ga Queenmothers and women warriors (Asafoianyɛmɛi) of openly defying a recent Court of Appeal ruling that legitimizes Nii Boni Tackie Adama Latse II as the rightful Ga Mantse.

In a stern counter-press briefing held in Accra, the elders, led by Nii Ayittey Osu III and spokesperson Nii Ayi Ana Kon Teh I, condemned the recent public defense of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II by a coalition of queenmothers. The elders described the queenmothers’ actions as a “dangerous endorsement of illegality” and a blatant rejection of Ghana’s judicial authority.

The tension follows a June 17 press conference in which Ga queenmothers and Asafoianyɛmɛi reiterated their allegiance to King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, insisting he is the only traditionally and legally enstooled Ga Mantse. They questioned the credibility of Nii Boni Tackie Adama Latse II and accused him of fraudulently securing a gazette and bypassing traditional enstoolment procedures.

However, the Tunma Royal Elders maintain that the Court of Appeal has spoken definitively. In a unanimous 3-0 decision, the court upheld an earlier 2021 Kumasi High Court ruling and ordered the National House of Chiefs to re-enter Nii Boni Tackie Adama Latse II into its register as the lawful Ga Mantse. The court further imposed costs on the National House of Chiefs and an individual litigant, sending what the elders described as a “clear signal against traditional lawlessness.”

“The court has ruled. Any continued support for King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is not only a defiance of court authority but a disrespect to Ga customs and legal order,” said Nii Ayi Ana Kon Teh I. “We are warning the queenmothers and Asafoianyɛmɛi to stop meddling in what the law has already clarified.”

The elders also raised serious concerns about alleged financial mismanagement linked to the funeral of the late Ga Paramount Queenmother, Naa Deedei Omaadro I. They questioned why, despite receiving significant donations—including GH₵500,000 from the Asantehene—no proper funeral rites have been held. The elders allege that the funds may have been misappropriated, warning that EOCO and the CID will be petitioned to launch formal investigations.

According to them, prominent Ga personalities including Ayeley Sarkodie, Joe Binney, Nii Tetteh Ashong, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, Nii Adote Otintor II, and financial controller Nii Boi Allotey Brown could all be called in to account for the unutilized donations.

In a move that could further polarize the Ga traditional landscape, the elders have also warned that any queenmother or Asafoianyɛmɛi installed by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II would be deemed illegitimate and risk nullification under customary law.

“This is not just about chieftaincy; it is about rule of law, accountability, and the future of the Ga people,” the elders asserted.

As tensions simmer, the future of Ga leadership remains uncertain, with potential legal and traditional showdowns looming over who truly holds legitimate authority in one of Ghana’s most powerful traditional states.