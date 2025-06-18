G7 Summit Concludes Amid Divisions Without Joint Communique

The Group of Seven summit concluded in Canada on Tuesday with notable disagreements among member states and no unified final statement, reflecting growing strains in multilateral cooperation.

While leaders issued individual commitments on artificial intelligence governance, quantum technology development, and wildfire prevention, they failed to reach consensus on key issues including Ukraine support and Middle East de-escalation.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged “frank exchanges” and “differences of opinion” during the closing press conference, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s early departure over Middle East tensions underscored the bloc’s fragmentation.

The summit’s outcomes included Canada’s new Ukraine defense package and coordinated sanctions on Russia, but lacked the traditional joint declaration that has characterized previous gatherings.

Analysts note the discord highlights challenges facing Western alliances amid geopolitical realignments, with next year’s summit scheduled for Evian, France, potentially serving as a crucial test for the group’s cohesion.