G7 eyes critical minerals as study warns on forests

G7 leaders meeting in France next week look set to deepen their push to secure critical minerals from Africa, even as new research lays bare the cost to its forests.

The Group of Seven (G7) gathers in the spa town of Évian from June 15 to 17 under a French presidency that has made economic security and minerals supply a central theme. The agenda builds on the Critical Minerals Action Plan the group adopted in Canada last year, and France has pressed hard to loosen China’s grip on the metals behind electric vehicles, batteries, defence equipment and clean energy systems. Paris convened G7 ministers online in May to plan a coordinated response and has drawn Australia and India into the discussions.

Much of the raw material sits in Africa. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) supplies about 70 percent of the world’s mined cobalt and holds roughly half of known reserves. South Africa is the largest producer of manganese, at close to 37 percent of global output, with Gabon second on about 22 percent and Ghana among the larger producers; together the three account for roughly 60 percent of supply.

That extraction carries a heavy footprint, according to a study published this month in the journal Nature and led by the University of Sheffield with the University of Cambridge. Examining 16,627 mines across sub-Saharan Africa between 2001 and 2020, the researchers found 187,000 hectares of forest cleared directly for mining, an area close to the size of Mauritius. For every hectare lost to the mine itself, another 34 hectares disappeared nearby within five years as roads, worker settlements and farmland followed. “The actual mines themselves are just the tip of the iceberg,” said co-lead author Oscar Morton. Cobalt and copper sites drove the worst of it, much of it in the rainforests of the DRC, and the authors note that demand for transition minerals could grow as much as fortyfold by 2040.

The findings sharpen a debate over who gains from the boom. Mining governance analysts such as Claude Kabemba, along with civil society groups across the continent, have long argued that African countries are left exporting raw ore while the value is captured elsewhere. They want fairer revenue sharing, more processing and manufacturing on African soil, firmer accountability and stronger protection for communities living near the mines. Researchers and advocacy organisations, among them the Environmental Investigation Agency, have also raised concerns about labour and human rights conditions around cobalt extraction in the DRC.

The study’s authors argue that the offsite forest loss should be written into environmental assessments for new projects if the world wants supply chains free of deforestation. What the G7 decides at Évian will help determine whether the next phase of the minerals rush leaves African communities and forests better protected or merely supplies the metals while the costs stay local.