Future Seeks Contempt Order Against Ex Brittni Mealy Over Alleged Press Leaks

Atlanta rapper Future has filed a court motion seeking to hold his ex-girlfriend Brittni Mealy in contempt, escalating a custody dispute that has already seen both parties attempt to use the courts against each other in recent weeks.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Future wants a judge to sanction Mealy for allegedly violating court orders. Much of the motion is redacted, but it appears to centre on claims that she leaked information about him to the press. Future is asking the court to find Mealy in both civil and criminal contempt and to order her to cover his legal fees.

The development marks a reversal in the direction of the legal battle. As NewsGhana previously reported, Mealy had sought to have Future jailed for allegedly failing to secure a $500,000 life insurance policy for their 13-year-old son Prince, as mandated by a 2023 court order. Future denied those allegations.

Mealy had also previously claimed that Future had not seen their son in 16 months, and included emails from Future’s team in which they told her they believed she had leaked her lawsuit to the press. Mealy denied leaking the information. Future’s new contempt filing appears to build directly on those accusations.

The case remains unresolved, with both parties continuing to challenge each other’s claims before the court.