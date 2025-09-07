Fuseini Mourns ‘Unfulfilled Potential’ of Late MP Murtala

Former Member of Parliament Inusah Fuseini has delivered an emotional tribute to the late Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, describing the Tamale Central MP’s death as a profound loss of unrealized political potential following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed his life in August.

Speaking on GBC’s Current Agenda program, the constitutional lawyer reflected on the personal and political impact of losing his colleague, who served as Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation at the time of his death on August 6, 2025.

Murtala Mohammed died in a military helicopter crash while traveling to Obuasi for an anti-galamsey event, with all eight people on board the Ghana Armed Forces Z-9 helicopter killed when it went down in the Adansi Akrofuom District.

Fuseini expressed confidence that the late minister would have achieved significant accomplishments for his constituency had he lived. “I have no doubt that if Murtala was alive, he would’ve done a lot of things for his constituency,” he said during the television interview.

The tribute comes more than a month after final funeral rites were held on August 12 at the family home in Tamale’s Changli area, drawing hundreds of mourners from across Ghana to honor the late legislator.

Murtala Mohammed had assumed office as substantive Minister for Environment, Science and Technology on February 12, 2025, following his appointment by President John Mahama in January. His tenure lasted just under six months before the fatal crash.

Describing his emotional state since the tragedy, Fuseini acknowledged feeling vulnerable while finding solace in faith. “My mind is vulnerable a lot, but since God has taken him, the steps in the preparations are good. I am at peace personally,” he shared with the program host.

The August funeral ceremony featured Quranic recitations and solemn prayers led by Islamic clerics, with political leaders, traditional rulers, and citizens gathering to remember a figure many described as a unifier and dedicated public servant.

National Democratic Congress Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah attended the funeral, describing Murtala Mohammed as “a fantastic all-round intellectual in both letters and religion.” Nketiah urged party members to avoid rushing to select his successor to preserve his memory’s dignity.

The constituency of Tamale Central experienced widespread grief following the helicopter crash, with residents expressing deep sorrow over losing their representative. The MP had served the constituency during both the Eighth and Ninth Parliaments.

The helicopter crash represented one of Ghana’s most significant political tragedies in recent years, eliminating a rising political figure during his prime ministerial tenure. Colleagues described Murtala Mohammed as combining religious scholarship with political acumen.

The late minister was married with three children and was known for his commitment to Islamic values alongside his political responsibilities. His dual role as MP and cabinet minister positioned him as an influential voice in both legislative and executive functions.

Fuseini’s tribute reflects broader sentiment within Ghana’s political community about the premature loss of leadership talent. The former MP emphasized Murtala Mohammed’s unfulfilled potential and the opportunities that would have benefited his constituency and country.

The constitutional lawyer’s comments highlight the personal relationships that transcend party lines within Ghana’s political establishment. Despite potential ideological differences, politicians often develop mutual respect and friendship across party boundaries.

The helicopter crash occurred as government officials traveled to address illegal mining activities, demonstrating the risks associated with official duties in remote areas. The tragedy underscored the dangers faced by public servants working to address national challenges.

Ghana’s political community continues processing the loss of multiple officials in the single incident, with the crash representing a significant blow to governmental capacity and experience. The simultaneous loss of various expertise areas affected multiple ministerial portfolios.

Murtala Mohammed’s legacy includes his work in environmental policy, parliamentary representation, and community development within the Northern Region. Colleagues remember him as bridging traditional and modern approaches to governance.

The tribute interview demonstrates how political losses resonate personally among colleagues who worked closely together despite party affiliations. Fuseini’s emotional response reflects genuine friendship and professional respect developed over years of parliamentary service.

As Ghana’s political parties prepare for future elections, the loss of experienced legislators like Murtala Mohammed represents institutional knowledge that cannot be easily replaced through electoral processes alone.