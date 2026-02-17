Fury Cites Joshua Tragedy as Catalyst for Boxing Comeback

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has revealed that the fatal car crash involving close associates of rival Anthony Joshua influenced his decision to return to the ring.

Fury will make his comeback on April 11 after 15 months away from boxing, facing Russian-born heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The 37-year-old had announced his fifth retirement following consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday at the fight venue, Fury described the December tragedy as a turning point that reshaped his perspective on life and competition.

Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria on December 29 that claimed the lives of two members of his training team, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. Ghami served as Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for over 10 years, while Ayodele was his personal trainer.

Fury was on holiday in Thailand with his family when he learned of the accident. He said the incident prompted reflection on the fragility of life and the importance of seizing opportunities.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion confirmed his comeback announcement came approximately one week after the Nigerian crash. Plans for a long-anticipated bout between Fury and Joshua in 2026 have been shelved following the tragedy.

Fury, who holds a professional record of 34 wins, two losses and one draw, has not fought since losing to Usyk in December 2024. He will face Makhmudov, who carries a record of 21 wins and two losses with 19 knockouts.

The bout represents Fury’s first fight on British soil since defeating Derek Chisora at the same London venue in December 2022. The match will be streamed live on Netflix and promoted by The Ring Magazine.

Fury also stated he felt compelled to return to revive excitement in heavyweight boxing. He claimed the sport had declined during his absence and required renewed energy.

Makhmudov, a 36-year-old Russian-based-in-Canada heavyweight contender, most recently defeated British fighter Dave Allen in October. His only professional losses came against Agit Kabayel, the current World Boxing Council (WBC) Interim champion, and Olympic boxer Guido Vianello.

Joshua sustained minor injuries in the December crash and was hospitalised before being discharged and returning to the United Kingdom. His future boxing plans remain unclear following the incident.