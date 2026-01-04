Funeral Service Set for Anthony Joshua’s Friends Killed in Nigeria Crash

The Janaza funeral prayer service for Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele, close friends and team members of boxing star Anthony Joshua who died in a Nigeria car crash, is scheduled for Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London.

The service will begin at 10:00 AM at the London Central Mosque, located at 146 Park Road, London NW8 7RG. A separate funeral service for Ghami will take place at Hendon Cemetery and Crematorium at noon, while a wake for both men is scheduled for approximately 3:00 PM at Cavendish Banqueting Hall in North West London.

The bodies of Ghami and Ayodele were repatriated to the United Kingdom following the fatal crash that occurred on Monday, December 29, 2025, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Makun area of Ogun State. Boxing King Media announced the funeral arrangements on Saturday, January 3, stating that thoughts and prayers remain with the families and loved ones of the deceased.

Ghami, who served as Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for over ten years, and Ayodele, known as Latz and serving as the boxer’s personal trainer, were travelling with Joshua when the Lexus SUV they occupied collided with a stationary truck. Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, escaped with minor injuries and has since returned to England.

The 36 year old boxer was holidaying in Nigeria following his sixth round knockout victory over YouTube star Jake Paul in Miami on December 19, 2025. Just eight hours before the crash, Ayodele was seen playing table tennis with Joshua in a video shared on his Instagram account, capturing what would be among their final moments together.

Ayodele, born Kevin Ayodele, converted to Islam in 2012 and adopted the name Abdul Latif, shortened to Latz. Islam remained a significant part of his life, with regular social media posts showing him at mosques, performing Umrah and praying in various locations. He was also known for involvement in charitable projects supporting orphans across Africa, particularly volunteering with and raising funds for Spot Project, a United Kingdom based Muslim humanitarian charity supporting orphans and underprivileged youth in The Gambia.

Following news of Ayodele’s death, former cruiserweight world champion Badou Jack launched a fundraiser to build a mosque in his memory. The campaign has surpassed 137,000 pounds as tributes continue pouring in from the boxing community and beyond. Jack, who was very close to Ayodele, initially targeted 50,000 pounds but the outpouring of support significantly exceeded expectations.

Ghami, co founder of Evolve Gym, worked with numerous elite athletes beyond Joshua including National Football League (NFL) player Le’Veon Bell from the Pittsburgh Steelers and National Basketball Association (NBA) player Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors. His final Instagram story showed a black SUV in Lagos shortly before the fatal accident.

Boxing expert Steve Bunce described both men as a massive part of the Anthony Joshua machine. “They’ve been with him, if not from the start, at least very early on. Latz is AJ’s personal trainer and Sina is his strength and conditioning man. They are with him all the time,” Bunce stated. “He calls them his boys. They’re more than that. They are friends.”

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke with Joshua following the crash to personally convey condolences over the passing of his two close associates. “I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care,” Tinubu wrote on X. “I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her. She was deeply appreciative of the call.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing described the tragedy in profound terms. “With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away,” Hearn stated. “Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected, and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

The driver of the vehicle, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, appeared before the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday, January 2, charged with four counts including causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence. Ogun State Police Command confirmed Kayode was granted bail of five million naira, approximately 3,480 dollars. The case has been adjourned to January 20, 2026.

The Federal Road Safety Corps indicated the Lexus was suspected to be travelling in excess of the speed limit and lost control while overtaking on the expressway. Five men occupied the vehicle at the time of the collision with the stationary truck.

The London funeral service is expected to draw family members, close friends from the Muslim community and figures from the global boxing community as they gather to honor the lives and legacies of both men. Prominent Muslims including Sonny Bill Williams, spoken word poet Muslim Belal and Mustafa Briggs have posted tributes and prayers for Ayodele online.

Most Valuable Promotions honored both men during a boxing event in Puerto Rico with their names printed on the ring canvas, demonstrating the widespread respect they commanded throughout the sport. Tributes have poured in from boxing personalities including Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Chris Eubank Jr, Jake Paul and Adam Azim.

Boxing reporter Andy Scott noted the incredible way the boxing community comes together when faced with tragedy. “I’ve been in the company of Sina, AJ’s strength and conditioner, a couple of times. On fight nights, he was the man preparing Joshua in the final moments before the bell. The outpouring of love that’s flowed since is just incredible,” Scott observed.

Joshua, a three time heavyweight champion who has held the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Heavyweight Championship, International Boxing Federation (IBF) Heavyweight Championship and World Boxing Organization (WBO) Heavyweight Championship, spent part of his youth at a Nigerian boarding school before returning to Britain after his parents divorced. He burst onto the world stage at the 2012 London Olympics where he won superheavyweight gold for Britain.

The deaths of Ghami and Ayodele have cast a sombre shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory period for Joshua following his dominant victory over Paul, watched by approximately 33 million people on Netflix. The boxer will need time to process the loss of two men who were not just professional team members but close personal friends who had been with him virtually since the start of his professional career.

The funeral service will provide an opportunity for collective mourning and final prayers as the boxing world remembers two men respected not only for their professional contributions to elite sport but also for their personal bonds and dedication to those around them.