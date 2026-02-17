Funeral Of Ndc’s Nicholas Yao Aklorbortu Draws Massive Crowd

Hundreds of mourners from across the country gathered on Saturday, 14th February 2026, in Sogakope, South Tongu District of the Volta Region, to pay their final respects to the late South Tongu NDC Communications Officer, Comrade Nicholas Yao Aklorbortu.

The funeral service, organized under the auspices of the Assemblies of God Church and officiated by its Volta South Regional Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Sakyi, was marked by the presence of high-profile delegations. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) was represented by a team led by its General Secretary, Hon. Fiavi Fiifi Kwetey, while the government delegation was headed by the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu.

Members of Parliament also turned out in large numbers. Hon. Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzra, MP for Ho West and Chairman of the Volta Region MPs’ caucus, led a delegation of MPs from within and outside the region. The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Adaklu, Hon. Jerry Ameko, led his colleague MDCEs to the solemn occasion.

The Deputy CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Senanu Kwesi Dzokoto, was present with staff from both the NHIA and NHIS across Accra, the Volta Region, and other parts of Ghana. In addition, NDC Constituency Communication Officers from all eighteen constituencies of the Volta Region attended to honor their fallen comrade.

Tributes from Family and Loved Ones

The late Aklorbortu’s wife, Ms. Gladys Agbi, delivered a heartfelt tribute, describing him as a devoted father who never shirked his responsibilities. She recalled his frequent words: “I wish to put a roof over our heads so that even if our children become beggars, at least they will have a place to lay their heads. Accommodation should not add to their problems.”

She recounted the tragic day of Friday, 5th December 2025, when her husband’s life was claimed in a motorbike accident. “I was preparing to welcome you home and even called to ask if you could buy medication for our youngest child. Instead, someone else answered and broke the dreadful news,” she lamented.

His children described him as a hardworking man who instilled in them the values of perseverance, humility, and kindness, emphasizing his belief that true dignity comes from honest labor.

Tributes from Institutions and Colleagues

At Comboni Technical Institute (COMBOTEC), where Aklorbortu served as Head of the Social Studies Department, colleagues remembered his kindness, humor, and ability to listen. They noted that he was not only a teammate but someone the institution trusted and depended on.

The NDC South Tongu Constituency and Regional Secretariat hailed him as a patriotic hero, loyal comrade, and innovative communicator who brought clarity and creativity to political messaging. “His passing has sent shockwaves through the Communication Team and across the region. The pain is deep because the service was sincere, the commitment genuine, and the legacy undeniable,” their tribute read.

Additional tributes came from the NHIA, the Redemption Valley Congregation of the Assemblies of God Church, his mother Madam Stella Soetor, siblings, Deputy Communication Officer Hon. Francis Quarshie Agbedeke, South Tongu DCE Hon. Victoria Dzeklo, and the management and staff of Sela Radio in Dabala.

Clergy’s Message

In his sermon, Rev. Stephen Sakyi urged mourners to let Christ define their lives, just as the late Aklorbortu did.

Life and Legacy

Born on Thursday, 18th September 1980, Nicholas Yao Aklorbortu completed Dekpor M.A. Basic School in 1994 with aggregate ten, later attended St. Prosper’s College (PROSCO) in Ho, and earned a first degree in Education. He went on to obtain a Master’s degree in 2011.

Until his untimely death on Friday, 5th December 2025, in a tragic motorbike accident on the Adaklu stretch of the Ho-Sogakope highway, he served as:

– South Tongu NDC Communications Officer

– Head of Social Studies Department at COMBOTEC

– Volta Regional Monitoring Coordinator of the NHIS in Ho

His legacy as a dedicated family man, educator, communicator, and public servant continues to resonate deeply with all who knew him.