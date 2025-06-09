Funding Shortfall Halts Parliamentary Committee Operations

Ghana’s parliamentary committees face operational paralysis due to critical delays in releasing allocated funds, with lawmakers from all parties declaring the situation unsustainable.

Dominic Nitiwul, Chairman of the Assurances Committee and Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, directly challenged the Finance Ministry’s inaction during the June 7 parliamentary session. “Parliament is now literally begging for money to enable its committees to function,” Nitiwul stated.

“As a committee chair, I could not access funds to carry out our duties. We had a scheduled workshop, but not even a cedi was released.” He emphasized this funding crisis fundamentally obstructs Parliament’s constitutional responsibilities beyond administrative challenges.

The Minority Caucus echoed these concerns, alleging deliberate delays by the Finance Ministry in disbursing operational funds despite denials of financial issues.

One Minority member highlighted the distinction between personal remuneration and operational needs, stating: “They are alleging that Parliament is struggling to do what? As Members of Parliament, our salaries and allowances have been paid.”

The caucus contends withheld operational funding has forced workshop cancellations, postponed meetings, and critically hindered legislative oversight duties.

Parliamentary committees constitute Ghana’s primary mechanism for scrutinizing government expenditure and policy implementation.