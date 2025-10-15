Fund GBC Through Communication Service Tax, Advocate Urges

A leading policy advocate is proposing a radical shift in how Ghana funds its national broadcaster, suggesting the government redirect a portion of the Communication Service Tax to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation instead of relying on the widely unpopular TV license regime.

Appiah Kusi Adomako, West African Regional Director of CUTS International, argues that the current funding model for GBC is both inadequate and uncompetitive, leaving the state broadcaster unable to fulfill its constitutional mandate. His proposal comes after GBC faced public ridicule for failing to broadcast Ghana’s recent World Cup qualifying matches, an embarrassment that sparked fierce debate about mismanagement and government support.

The competition economist believes the solution lies not in new levies or increased TV license enforcement, but in tapping an existing revenue stream that already flows into government coffers. Every time a Ghanaian makes a phone call or uses mobile internet, they pay the Communication Service Tax, commonly known as “talk tax.” The tax currently stands at 5%, having been reduced from 9% as part of COVID-19 relief measures.

Adomako’s proposal would allocate a fraction of this CST revenue directly to GBC for specific public service obligations. These include producing educational programs and civic awareness campaigns, broadcasting national and cultural events that private media might ignore, and airing content in Ghana’s indigenous languages like Ewe, Dagbani, Nzema, and Dagaare. Perhaps most significantly, it would enable GBC to purchase broadcasting rights for national team matches, addressing the recent embarrassment that triggered this conversation.

The TV license model has proven spectacularly ineffective. GBC recently couldn’t afford $750,000 to broadcast a Ghana match, while total TV license revenue from January through early October 2025 amounted to less than $30,000. That stark disparity illustrates why Adomako argues the administrative cost of collecting TV license fees often exceeds the actual revenue generated.

“Perhaps, government can find some funds from the Communication Service Taxes to give to GBC,” he suggested. “We should stay away from anything that can distort competition in the TV market. Again, the state broadcaster must be assisted to perform its public broadcaster’s mandate.”

The proposal arrives at a critical moment for GBC. The broadcaster’s recent failure to secure World Cup broadcasting rights wasn’t just an operational hiccup; it symbolized years of chronic underfunding and strategic drift. While some blamed government neglect and others pointed to internal mismanagement, Adomako’s analysis focuses on structural funding problems that no amount of belt-tightening can solve.

His approach deliberately sidesteps the competitive tensions between state and private broadcasters. Rather than positioning GBC to dominate the market again, the CST funding model would empower it to fulfill responsibilities that commercial stations won’t touch because they’re not profitable. Private broadcasters thrive on entertainment and advertising revenue. GBC’s role should be complementary, focusing on education, culture, and civic responsibility that strengthens democracy.

This isn’t about nostalgia for the days when GBC held a broadcasting monopoly. It’s about recognizing that certain programming serves the public good even when it doesn’t generate advertising revenue. Indigenous language broadcasts, civic education, and national cultural events matter for social cohesion, but they won’t sustain themselves through market forces alone.

The Communication Service Tax itself has a contentious history. Introduced in 2008 at 6%, it was raised to 9% in 2019 before being reduced to the current 5% rate. Consumers have long complained about the cumulative tax burden on communication services, which includes multiple levies beyond just CST. Any proposal to redirect this revenue requires acknowledging that Ghanaians are already paying these taxes, whether they realize it or not.

Adomako’s proposal offers political advantages beyond just solving GBC’s funding crisis. It avoids the need for new or increased levies at a time when economic pressures have made Ghanaians deeply tax-averse. It provides a transparent, predictable revenue stream that could be audited and monitored. Most importantly, it spares citizens from enforcement actions related to TV license collection, a task that has proven both unpopular and inefficient.

However, implementing this idea would require more than just redirecting funds. It demands firm political commitment to ring-fence the allocation, ensuring the money actually reaches GBC and gets spent on public service programming rather than disappearing into administrative overhead. It requires transparency mechanisms so citizens can see exactly how their tax contributions support public broadcasting. And it necessitates a clear definition of GBC’s public service role, distinguishing it from commercial broadcasters.

There’s also the question of amount. How much CST revenue should go to GBC? Too little, and the funding problem persists. Too much, and it creates unfair competitive advantages. The government would need to conduct detailed analysis of GBC’s actual costs for fulfilling its public service mandate, then calibrate the CST allocation accordingly.

GBC’s constitutional mandate includes promoting national unity, preserving Ghanaian culture, and providing educational content across the country’s diverse linguistic landscape. These aren’t trivial responsibilities, and they come with real costs. Broadcasting in multiple indigenous languages requires translation services, specialized talent, and dedicated production resources. Covering national events means maintaining technical infrastructure across the country. Educational programming demands research, scriptwriting, and production values that meet modern standards.

The advocate’s proposal also implicitly challenges GBC itself. Sustainable funding won’t solve problems created by mismanagement or lack of strategic vision. If CST money flows to GBC, the broadcaster must demonstrate efficiency, accountability, and a clear commitment to its public service mission. Otherwise, it risks squandering this opportunity just as it’s struggled with previous funding arrangements.

For now, Adomako’s idea joins a growing chorus of voices calling for fundamental reform of how Ghana supports public broadcasting. Politicians, media professionals, and civil society organizations have all weighed in recently, recognizing that the current model isn’t working. Whether the government will embrace the CST solution or continue with incremental tweaks to a failing system remains to be seen.

What’s clear is that Ghana faces a choice. It can continue pretending the TV license model will somehow become viable, leaving GBC chronically underfunded and increasingly irrelevant. Or it can acknowledge reality and build a modern funding mechanism that enables the state broadcaster to serve Ghanaians in the 21st century. The Communication Service Tax offers one possible path forward, assuming there’s political will to take it.