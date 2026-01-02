Fuel Prices Set to Drop in January as COMAC Projects Reductions

Ghanaians can anticipate lower costs at fuel pumps beginning January 1, 2026, as falling global oil prices and cedi appreciation combine to deliver relief for motorists, transport operators, and households entering the new year.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) projects petrol prices will decrease between 2.4 percent and 4.8 percent, bringing average pump rates to approximately GH¢11.90 per litre. Diesel is expected to fall by as much as 3.77 percent, potentially settling around GH¢12.50 per litre, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) may decline up to 2.19 percent to approximately GH¢13.40 per kilogram.

These reductions follow a favorable convergence of international market conditions and domestic currency performance that has created space for downward price adjustments across petroleum products. According to COMAC’s latest pricing outlook report, substantial declines in international refined product prices underpin the anticipated domestic reductions.

Market data show that international refined product prices fell significantly during the period, with petrol down 9.17 percent, diesel down 8.11 percent, and LPG down 3.82 percent. The cedi has also strengthened against the United States dollar, appreciating by more than 3 percent over the past three weeks.

For the January 1, 2026, pricing window, the local currency rose from GH¢11.14 to GH¢10.50 to the dollar, representing an 8.20 percent gain. This marks one of its strongest performances in recent months and a sharp improvement from the GH¢14.84 recorded during the same period last year.

The anticipated reductions are largely driven by a sharp fall in international petroleum product prices and the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi. Lower global prices for refined fuels have reduced import costs, while the stronger local currency has alleviated exchange rate pressures that typically influence domestic fuel pricing.

More than 200 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) operating in Ghana have reportedly confirmed intentions to implement price reductions effective January 1, 2026, aligning with COMAC’s projected pricing window. This widespread participation suggests consumers should observe lower prices across most fuel retail outlets nationwide as the new year begins.

Some OMCs have already implemented price cuts ahead of the January 1 pricing window. GOIL reduced petrol prices to GH¢12.09 per litre from GH¢12.28 and diesel to GH¢12.54 from GH¢12.77, according to reports. Star Oil followed with petrol at GH¢11.45 per litre, down from GH¢11.60, and diesel at GH¢12.99, reduced from GH¢13.10.

International outlet TotalEnergies followed suit, cutting petrol prices to GH¢12.50 per litre from GH¢12.69 and diesel to GH¢12.99 from GH¢13.22. Shell also adjusted its prices, with petrol dropping to GH¢10.86 per litre and diesel to GH¢11.96 per litre.

However, some OMCs may delay adjustments or implement them as early as Monday, January 6, depending on individual inventory positions and pricing strategies. Companies holding expensive stock purchased at higher prices may wait until existing inventories are depleted before reducing pump rates to avoid absorbing losses on previously purchased supplies.

COMAC’s pricing outlook serves as a guideline rather than a binding directive, as Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector operates under a deregulated framework where individual companies set their own pump prices based on landed costs, operational expenses, taxes, levies, and competitive positioning.

For households, further reductions in January could help ease post festive financial pressures, particularly those related to transport and cooking fuel costs. Businesses, especially transport operators, logistics firms and manufacturers, also stand to benefit from lower operating expenses, with possible spillover effects on prices across parts of the economy.

The United States Energy Information Administration forecasts Brent crude oil prices averaging around 62 US dollars per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025, with further declines to approximately 52 dollars per barrel projected for the first half of 2026. These projections reflect expectations of continued oversupply conditions as production outpaces consumption growth.

Global oil demand patterns also influence pricing trajectories. International energy agencies report that oil demand growth has slowed substantially compared to historical trends, partly due to macroeconomic headwinds and accelerating transport electrification in major consumer nations.

Several OMCs have indicated they may implement additional price adjustments beyond the January 1 reductions if favorable conditions persist or strengthen further. This suggests the industry views current trends as potentially extending into early 2026 rather than representing a temporary phenomenon.

However, COMAC has cautioned that not all OMCs may immediately reflect international price changes, as some operators absorbed earlier cost increases without fully passing them to consumers and therefore may maintain current rates during this pricing window to recover margins.

Despite the positive outlook, fuel pricing remains sensitive to movements in the cedi and global oil market dynamics. Any renewed currency pressure or rebound in international oil prices could limit the scope for further cuts. However, if current trends hold, consumers may enter 2026 enjoying one of the most sustained periods of fuel price relief in recent years.