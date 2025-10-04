Fuel Prices Rise Modestly as Currency Pressures Mount

Ghanaian motorists are confronting marginally higher fuel costs at the start of October, with price adjustments largely tracking projections from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) and reflecting twin pressures from currency depreciation and international oil market movements.

Market leader Star Oil is selling petrol at ₵13.17 per liter as of October 1, up from ₵12.77 on September 1, while diesel remains unchanged at ₵13.45 per liter. The increases align with COMAC’s earlier forecasts that petrol would rise by up to 2.47 percent, potentially reaching around ₵14.52 per liter, while diesel was projected to increase between 1.36 and 3.41 percent.

The adjustments stem primarily from two factors: rising international product costs and continuing cedi weakness. The cedi fell to 12.50 per dollar on October 3, though it has strengthened significantly over the past year with a 20.99 percent gain over 12 months. However, the source material indicates the currency dropped from ₵12.07 to ₵12.40 per dollar during the review period a 2.74 percent decline that brought total third-quarter losses to 15.09 percent.

Crude oil prices also edged upward, rising from $67.39 to $68.45 per barrel, with forecasts suggesting a potential rebound toward $70 per barrel fueled by renewed geopolitical risks and supply concerns.

Market checks reveal that major oil marketing companies have largely followed projected increases, though responses vary. Shell increased petrol from ₵12.89 to ₵13.44, diesel from ₵13.89 to ₵14.18, and premium fuel from ₵14.99 to ₵15.29. TotalEnergies raised petrol from ₵12.88 to ₵13.34 while holding diesel steady at ₵14.40.

GOIL maintained prices set on September 23, with petrol at ₵13.38, diesel at ₵14.20, and premium fuel at ₵15.25—suggesting some companies are prioritizing competitive positioning or managing customer expectations over immediate pass-through of cost pressures.

The mixed adjustments across oil marketing companies (OMCs) reflect divergent strategies for balancing margin pressures against market share considerations. Those maintaining prices absorb short-term cost increases, betting that customer loyalty and volume make up for compressed margins. Those adjusting prices immediately preserve margins but risk losing price-sensitive customers to competitors holding rates steady.

For consumers, the increases remain modest compared to the dramatic swings experienced in recent years, though the cumulative impact of repeated small adjustments compounds household budget pressures. The broader challenge is that fuel price movements don’t occur in isolation—they ripple through transportation costs, affecting everything from food distribution to public transit fares.

Currency volatility remains the underlying wild card. While the cedi has shown resilience over longer timeframes, quarterly fluctuations continue creating unpredictability for businesses dependent on imported petroleum products. That uncertainty makes planning difficult for both OMCs and transport operators trying to set sustainable pricing structures.

The petroleum pricing formula’s transparency means consumers can generally anticipate adjustments based on international market movements and exchange rate shifts. However, that predictability doesn’t necessarily ease the burden when prices move upward, particularly for lower-income households where transportation and energy costs consume disproportionate shares of budgets.

Looking ahead, the trajectory depends largely on international oil market dynamics and cedi stability. If crude prices push toward $70 per barrel as some forecasts suggest, and if currency pressures persist, additional adjustments become likely in coming pricing windows. Conversely, any strengthening of the cedi or softening of international prices could provide relief.